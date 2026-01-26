Audfly Redefines Digital Signage Interactivity at ISE 2026: Introducing the Directional Sound Empowerment

Audfly Technology (Booth 5N190), a global leader in acoustic innovation, is proud to announce its comprehensive suite of audio-visual integration solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026. Audfly FocusAura™ – An integrated solution combining directional voice pickup and directional sound emission, enabling clear and private human–machine interaction. By fusing directional sound emission with advanced directional sound pick-up, FocusAura™ creates a precise, noise-free "Personal Audio Zone," enabling seamless communication for AI digital avatars, self-service kiosks, and robotics.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology (Booth 5N190), a global leader in acoustic innovation, is proud to announce its comprehensive suite of audio-visual integration solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026. This year, Audfly is moving beyond standalone components to showcase a groundbreaking "Audio Loop" that solves the persistent challenge of noise interference in digital signage.Closing the Loop: From Directional Emission to Precision Pickup While Audfly’s Focusound Glass and directional speakers have already revolutionized how sound is targeted, the highlight of the ISE 2026 booth is the synergy between Directional Sound and the newly featured Directional Pickup technology."The industry has long struggled with the 'audio chaos' of crowded retail and public spaces," says Junwei Mao, head of RD at Audfly. "By combining precision sound emission with targeted voice pickup, we are creating a 'Private Sound Zone' for digital signage—allowing for clear, private, and noise-free user interaction without physical barriers."Key Highlights at Booth 5N190:Defining Value: A deep dive into the ROI of directional audio for brand engagement.The Pickup Breakthrough: Demonstrating how Audfly’s directional mic technology isolates user voice in 85dB+ environments.Digital Signage Synergy: Seamlessly integrating "Sound-from-Glass" technology into interactive kiosks and smart retail displays.Global Partnership Gateway: Showcasing Audfly’s robust ODM and customization capabilities for global AV integrators and display manufacturers.Audfly will also be sharing these insights during their featured session at the Commercial Display event n Feb 3rd 13:30-17:00.For more information, visit Booth 5N190 or www.audflyspeaker.com About Audfly TechnologyAudfly Technology is a global leader in directional audio innovation, specializing in "sound-shaping" technologies that beam audio to specific zones with pinpoint accuracy. As the pioneer behind the award-winning Focusound Glass™, Audfly provides integrated solutions that eliminate noise pollution and enhance privacy in public spaces. With a vast portfolio of proprietary patents, the company serves as a strategic ODM and customization partner for the world’s leading digital signage, retail, and Pro-AV brands. Headquartered in Suzhou, China, Audfly is dedicated to redefining the future of audio-visual interaction.Media Contact:Name: Brenda Chenmail: contactus@audfly.comooth: ISE 2026, Hall 5 - Booth 5N190Website: www.audflyspeaker.com

