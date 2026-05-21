Audfly Brings Directional Audio Into the Mainstream at InfoComm 2026

At Booth C9870, June 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Audfly will showcase its latest directional sound solutions Directional speakers enable multiple independent audio experiences within the same physical space Audfly FocusAura™ – An integrated solution combining directional voice pickup and directional sound emission, enabling clear and private human–machine interaction.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI-driven interfaces, open-plan environments, and immersive digital experiences continue to evolve, sound is becoming increasingly personal, precise, and spatially aware. At InfoComm 2026, Audfly will demonstrate how directional audio is moving beyond niche applications to become a core capability of modern AV infrastructure.At Booth C9870, June 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Audfly will showcase its latest directional sound solutions tailored for commercial venues (such as museums, exhibitions, and retail environments) as well as integrated applications including digital signage, kiosks, and self-service terminals.Unlike traditional loudspeakers that broadcast sound broadly across a space, directional sound speaker uses advanced acoustic beamforming technology to focus sound into controlled listening zones, much like a flashlight directs light. The result is a more immersive and efficient audio experience, where sound reaches intended listeners clearly while minimizing disturbance to surrounding areas.Why Directional Audio MattersAs shared spaces become increasingly connected and screen-driven, conventional audio systems often create challenges around noise, privacy, and overlapping sound. Directional audio speaker addresses these limitations by enabling:◆Precise sound delivery in noisy or reverberant environments◆Multiple independent audio experiences within the same physical space◆Reduced sound spillover in open offices, public venues, and exhibition environments◆More private and immersive listening experiences for interactive kiosks, self-service terminals, and human-machine interfacesThese capabilities are becoming increasingly important across exhibitions, tradeshows, libraries, hospitals, workplaces, transportation, retail, museums, kiosks, digital signage networks, and integrated display solutions.From Concept to Real-World DeploymentSince 2015, Audfly has built one of the industry's most comprehensive directional audio portfolios — from standard directional speaker systems and modular pickup/emission units to fully customizable ODM solutions spanning concept, acoustic engineering, and full-scale manufacturing.Today, Audfly's technology is deployed across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific in applications ranging from museums and exhibition halls to retail environments, digital signage networks, kiosks, and public venues. The company is actively expanding its North American partner and integrator network to support growing demand for focused sound solutions across the region.A notable milestone is the development of transparent directional audio film technology — a global invention pioneered by Audfly that turns any display into a personal sound zone.With over 450 patents in directional audio technology — one of the industry's largest patent portfolios — and end-to-end design capabilities, Audfly partners with integrators worldwide to deploy directional sound solutions at scale.Experience Directional Audio Live at InfoComm 2026At InfoComm, visitors will be able to experience how directional sound creates isolated listening zones, enables immersive personal audio, and supports multiple simultaneous sound experiences within the same space.Live demonstrations at Booth C9870 will include:◆Multi-zone directional audio from a single source◆Standard directional speaker systems◆Directional sound pickup and directional speaker modules◆Newly launched SS1 audio privacy device for confidential environmentsThe booth will feature hands-on demonstrations designed to let visitors hear the difference firsthand — from focused personal listening to large-scale controlled sound distribution."For years, directional audio was viewed as a specialized technology," said Kevin Li, CEO of Audfly. "That's changing rapidly. In an era of AI-driven interfaces and shared digital environments, sound is expected to be as controllable as light — precise, private, and non-intrusive. At InfoComm 2026, we're demonstrating how directional audio is becoming a standard layer of modern AV infrastructure."About AudflyAudfly is a global innovator in directional audio technologies. Headquartered in Suzhou, China, the company develops comprehensive directional sound solutions for commercial, institutional, and consumer applications worldwide.For more information, visit audflyspeaker.com or follow Audfly on LinkedIn.InfoComm 2026Booth C9870 | Las Vegas Convention Center June 17-19, 2026Media ContactBrenda ChenContactus@audfly.com

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