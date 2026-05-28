Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,921 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3004248

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2026 at 2044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N Exit 7 Off Ramp

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Gordon Wisbach                                              

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newton Centere, MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln

VEHICLE MODEL: Continental

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: CVMC

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 27, 2026, at approximately 2044 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash located on I 89 N, Exit 7 off ramp. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a Lincoln Continental, operated by Gordon Wisbach (81) of Newton Centere, MA, down an embankment off the Exit 7 off ramp. While speaking with Wisbach, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Wisbach was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be medically evaluated. Wisbach was later processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 09, 2026, at 08:30 hours.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by Barre Town Ambulance.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/09/2026 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.