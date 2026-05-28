Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3004248

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2026 at 2044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N Exit 7 Off Ramp

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Gordon Wisbach

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newton Centere, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln

VEHICLE MODEL: Continental

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: CVMC

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2026, at approximately 2044 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash located on I 89 N, Exit 7 off ramp. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a Lincoln Continental, operated by Gordon Wisbach (81) of Newton Centere, MA, down an embankment off the Exit 7 off ramp. While speaking with Wisbach, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Wisbach was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be medically evaluated. Wisbach was later processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 09, 2026, at 08:30 hours.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Barre Town Ambulance.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.