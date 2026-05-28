Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3004248
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/27/2026 at 2044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N Exit 7 Off Ramp
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Gordon Wisbach
AGE: 81
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newton Centere, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln
VEHICLE MODEL: Continental
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: CVMC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 27, 2026, at approximately 2044 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash located on I 89 N, Exit 7 off ramp. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a Lincoln Continental, operated by Gordon Wisbach (81) of Newton Centere, MA, down an embankment off the Exit 7 off ramp. While speaking with Wisbach, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Wisbach was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be medically evaluated. Wisbach was later processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 09, 2026, at 08:30 hours.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Barre Town Ambulance.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.