New Haven Barracks / Missing Juveniles
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5002287
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: May 27, 2026, at 2027 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chickadee Lane, Starksboro
MISSING: Lylla Covey
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
MISSING: Jayden Bolduc
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 27, 2026, at approximately 2027 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of missing persons on Chickadee Lane in Starksboro. Troopers learned that Lylla Covey (14) and Jayden Bolduc (13) have not been seen since the afternoon of May 27, 2026. Covey was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, jean shorts, and Birkenstock shoes. Bolduc was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and camo pants. Their exact whereabouts are unknown, and there are concerns about their well-being.
Anyone who has seen or has information on Covey and Bolduc’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919. Pictures of Covey and Bolduc have been attached to this release.
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