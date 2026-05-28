New Haven Barracks / Missing Juveniles





VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5002287

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2026, at 2027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chickadee Lane, Starksboro

MISSING: Lylla Covey

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

MISSING: Jayden Bolduc

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2026, at approximately 2027 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of missing persons on Chickadee Lane in Starksboro. Troopers learned that Lylla Covey (14) and Jayden Bolduc (13) have not been seen since the afternoon of May 27, 2026. Covey was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, jean shorts, and Birkenstock shoes. Bolduc was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and camo pants. Their exact whereabouts are unknown, and there are concerns about their well-being.

Anyone who has seen or has information on Covey and Bolduc’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919. Pictures of Covey and Bolduc have been attached to this release.



