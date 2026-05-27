Update No. 1: Westminster Barracks / Unlawful mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26B1004319
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody
Carnehammar
STATION: Westminster
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: About 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: DG Bodyworks, Cavendish, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful mischief
ACCUSED: Brenton M. Beers
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
A suspect in this incident identified as Brenton M. Beers,
25, of Cavendish, Vermont, turned himself in to the Vermont State Police
following publicity surrounding this incident. Mr. Beers received a citation
for one count of unlawful mischief. He is due to appear for arraignment June
16, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River
Junction.
No additional information is available at this time. The
affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public
following Mr. Beers’ arraignment.
***Initial news release, 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, May
20, 2026***
The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in
which graffiti was spray-painted on a business in the Windsor County town of
Cavendish early Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
The incident at DG Bodyworks was reported to the state police
at about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Responding troopers reviewed security footage and
determined that at about 1:55 a.m. an individual used purple spray paint to
graffiti messages on the two front store windows. One message stated “Free
Palestine,” while the other used a profanity in referring to Israel. Pictures
of the suspect and the graffiti are attached to this release.
The Vermont State Police will inform the Attorney General’s
Office of this case as a possible hate crime under the Bias Incident Reporting
System.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is
asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or
submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
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