Esomar appoints Patrick de Regt as Chief Executive Officer

Patrick de Regt, CEO, Esomar

Expanded leadership structure reinforces the organisation’s focus on AI, ethics, advocacy and member experience

Patrick brings the leadership, operational expertise and transformation experience needed to help us deliver greater value for members and support a more connected and responsive global organisation.” — Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, Esomar

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global authority for the data, research and insights profession, today announced the appointment of Patrick de Regt as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment comes as Esomar continues to evolve its organisation, member experience and global operations to better support a profession being reshaped by AI, emerging methodologies and rapid technological change.

De Regt joined Esomar in November 2025 as Chief Operating Officer and has played a key role in organisational transformation, operational alignment and execution across the business. As CEO, he will lead the next phase of Esomar’s development, focused on member experience, operational excellence, digital transformation and a more agile, future-ready organisation.

“Patrick’s appointment comes at an important moment for Esomar and the wider profession,” said Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, President of Esomar. “As we continue strengthening Esomar’s role in standards, advocacy, AI and responsible innovation, this appointment is an important step in preparing the organisation for the future. Patrick brings the leadership, operational expertise and transformation experience needed to help us deliver greater value for members and support a more connected and responsive global organisation.”

De Regt brings more than 20 years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience across operations, organisational development, digital transformation and business strategy. Throughout his career, he has helped organisations modernise systems, improve collaboration and guide complex change initiatives across international environments. Prior to joining Esomar, he held senior leadership positions across the nonprofit, communications and digital sectors.

“This transition is a natural next step in our development,” said de Regt. “We have already made significant progress in strengthening our operating model, improving execution and aligning around member value. As CEO, my role is to ensure alignment, prioritisation and delivery at pace, working closely with the executive team and our staff. Importantly, this builds on the direction already underway, with a continued focus on member value, organisational clarity, digital transformation and ensuring Esomar is well positioned for the future.”

To further build out its executive leadership team, Esomar will begin recruitment in June for a new Chief Profession and Advocacy Officer role. The position will oversee areas including professional standards, advocacy, public affairs and ethical guidance, while leading Esomar’s engagement with regulators, associations and institutional partners worldwide. The role will also help advance Esomar’s ongoing work around AI, trust and the future of the profession.

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global authority for the data, research and insights profession. As a worldwide membership organisation spanning 9,000+ members, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, Esomar sets the standard for ethical and effective use of data and insights.

Through globally recognised guidelines, thought leadership and advocacy, Esomar helps professionals and organisations navigate a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by AI, innovation and new methodologies. It connects a diverse global community, supports continuous learning and works to ensure that data and insights drive better decisions for business and society. www.esomar.org

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