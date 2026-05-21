AMC Global expands team and promotes staff to support company growth and enhance client services

Promotions reflect AMC Global’s continued investment in launch research expertise, client partnership and operational leadership

We continue to invest in the people who help drive our business forward every day.” — Ken Roshkoff, President and CEO of AMC Global

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, has announced a series of internal promotions across its research and technical teams to support the company’s continued growth and strengthen service to client partners. Promotions include Amelia Gulding to Senior Project Director, Emily Izbicki to Senior Research Director, Alison Hansberry to Senior Research Director and Tim Shaw to Senior Research Engineer.

“We continue to invest in the people who help drive our business forward every day,” said Ken Roshkoff, President and CEO of AMC Global. “These promotions reflect the depth of talent across our organization and the meaningful contributions each of these individuals has made to our clients, our culture and our long-term growth. From research innovation and client leadership to operational excellence and technical expertise, each of them has played an important role in strengthening the work we deliver.”

Over the past year, Gulding has expanded her role from project support into leading complex client engagements, advanced questionnaire design, data analysis and insight development while taking on growing client-facing responsibilities.

Izbicki has become a key strategic partner across major client accounts, leading both quantitative and qualitative work across global studies and advanced CLTs and HUTs. She has also helped expand AMC Global’s advanced analytical capabilities through ongoing Sawtooth training, supporting the company’s MaxDiff studies.

Hansberry has played a leading role in the growth of AMC Global’s beverage research, developing a qualitative positioning approach that combines liquid evaluations, product positioning and messaging assessment into a single integrated study design, helping clients make clearer launch and positioning decisions.

Shaw has become a critical technical leader within AMC Global, helping modernize operations and support new research and data initiatives. In addition to his programming expertise, he has contributed across areas including normative database architecture, AI-focused innovation efforts and the development of new programs such as VerifiedViews™.

AMC Global also recently welcomed Abby Miller as Director of Qualitative Research, further expanding the company’s qualitative and innovation capabilities.

About AMC Global

AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com

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