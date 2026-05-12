AMC Global strengthens qualitative research capabilities with appointment of Abby Miller

Miller brings deep client-side innovation experience and a hands-on qualitative approach to support AMC Global’s growing qualitative research practice

AMC Global has built a strong reputation for helping brands navigate complexities of the innovation and launch process. I’m looking forward to helping clients navigate complex innovation challenges.” — Abby Miller, Director, Qualitative Insights at AMC Global

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies, today announced the appointment of Abby Miller as Director, Qualitative Insights. In this role, Miller will support and expand AMC Global’s qualitative research practice, working across consumer insights, product innovation and launch-focused engagements.

AMC Global’s qualitative research approach is designed to help brands understand how consumers experience products in real-world moments of discovery, trial and use. Often integrated into broader innovation and launch programs, the work is built to uncover the human behind consumer decisions. Miller brings more than 15 years experience spanning both agency and client-side research, along with RIVA moderator training and extensive work across food and beverage innovation.

“Abby has a thoughtful approach to research and a strong instinct for understanding consumers in context,” said Ashley D'Annunzio, Vice President of Qualitative Insights at AMC Global. “I’ve seen how she builds trust with participants, asks the right questions and uncovers insights that teams can genuinely act on. We’re excited to have her join AMC Global.”

Most recently, Miller spent six years at Molson Coors Beverage Company, where she led consumer insights strategy for a diverse portfolio of legacy icons and emerging growth brands. With expertise across the full brand lifecycle, she works to uncover consumer needs that inform innovation and marketing strategy. Earlier in her career, she held strategy and innovation roles at GfK, Egg Strategy and Magid where she honed a rigorous approach to qualitative research and innovation development. As a RIVA-trained moderator with specialized certification with kids and teens, Miller is known for building strong participant rapport that leads to meaningful insights.

“Having spent years on the client side, I know how critical it is to have a partner who doesn't just deliver data, but actually understands how to drive action for clients,” said Abby Miller. “AMC Global has built a strong reputation for helping brands navigate the complexities of the innovation and launch process with confidence. I’m looking forward to helping clients navigate complex brand and innovation challenges, and turning consumer insights into clear growth opportunities.”

Miller holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Michigan and a post-baccalaureate certificate in Strategic Marketing from Northwestern University. She is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About AMC Global

AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com

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