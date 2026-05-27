Suspect Sought in Shooting in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) seeks a suspect in a shooting that occurred in March.



On Monday, March 27, 2026, at approximately 3:32 a.m., Seventh District officers were patrolling in the area of the 600 block of Melon Street, Southeast when they heard the sound of gunshots. During the canvas of the area, no victims were located just evidence of a shooting. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.



The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in video below.

https://youtu.be/nxFwNpI-jk4



Anyone who can identify this person, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for this offense.



CCN: 26039875

###