MPD Makes Arrest in 40th Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.



On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at approximately 1:25 p.m., the victim met the suspect in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast. The suspect approached the victim and physically assaulted him. The suspect stole money from the victim and fled the scene.



On Friday, May 22, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 23-year-old Marc Yonkeu, of Glen Dale, Maryland. Yonkeu was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).



CCN: 25157273 ###

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