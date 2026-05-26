MPD Investigating Robinson Place Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.



On Sunday, May 24, 2026, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to 2700 block of Robinson Place, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival the members located an adult male victim, inside of an apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Ashton Manigan, of Suitland, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26070220

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