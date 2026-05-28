Blomics Launches Fortress3 Blue Across PC and Mobile

BLOMICS

Fortress 30th anniversary title now available through cross-platform PC and mobile service

Fortress3 Blue faithfully preserves the fun and emotional appeal of the original series while updating the experience for today’s gaming audiences” — Yoon Seok-ho, Chief Producer

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blomics, led by CEO Ji-hoon Cha, announced today that Fortress3 Blue, a new shooting game developed by CCR, is now officially available on PC, Google Play, and the Apple App Store.

Fortress3 Blue is a new title commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Fortress franchise, one of Korea’s most iconic online artillery game franchises. The game builds on the familiar combat mechanics of Fortress2 Blue while introducing more than 20 signature characters from across the franchise.

The game features two core battle modes: Real-Time Mode, which features fast-paced live battles presented in 4K graphics, and Turn Mode, which emphasizes strategic gameplay. Real-Time Mode is designed for short, intense matches that end within 100 seconds.

With full cross-platform support across PC and mobile devices, players can seamlessly enjoy Fortress3 Blue across both PC and mobile devices. For PC players, the title marks the first new Fortress release in approximately 12 years.

Fortress3 Blue drew strong interest ahead of launch, surpassing 1 million pre-registrations in December last year. Since December 31, the development team has also operated a PC Early Access phase to further refine gameplay balance and service stability before the official release.

The official launch introduces several major gameplay updates focused on competition, progression, and player rewards.

Three new playable characters have been added: Mecha Punch, which features transformation-based combat abilities; Evil Bella, who attacks with blood and bats; and Baseball Boy, who specializes in ball-based strike attacks. Mecha Punch, newly created to commemorate the franchise’s 30th anniversary, is expected to be one of the update’s standout additions for its transformation-focused battle concept.

In addition, Super Tank, one of the most popular units in the Fortress series, has returned for the first time in six years. The game has also introduced a Pro League system, featuring ongoing solo and clan-based tournaments to expand the game’s competitive ecosystem.

Blomics has also improved the game’s progression and reward systems and enhanced tutorials to help new players settle into the game more smoothly.

To celebrate the official launch, Blomics is holding a variety of in-game events. Players who log in for the first time will receive iconic tanks including Cannon, Carrot, and Multi Tank, along with exclusive items and in-game currency. A seven-day attendance event will allow players to obtain legendary-grade characters simply by logging in each day. Players can also claim additional rewards through daily coupon releases over a 10-day period.

Additional event modes with limited-time rewards and trial modes for newly added characters are also available.

Official community channels are hosting participation events as well, including a “Guess the Nostalgic Fortress BGM” event featuring music from Fortress2 Blue, along with strategy and tips-sharing events.

“Fortress3 Blue faithfully preserves the fun and emotional appeal of the original series while updating the experience for today’s gaming audiences,” said Yoon Seok-ho, Chief Producer (CP), who has overseen every Fortress series title since 1995. “We will continue doing our best to deliver both new excitement and nostalgia to players who have supported Fortress for many years.”

More information about Fortress3 Blue and its launch events can be found on the game’s official website.

Media Contact

Sunhee Ha

Director of Communications, Blomics

Email: sh.ha@bpmg.biz

Reference Information

Fortress3 Blue

Official Website: Fortress3 Blue Official Website https://3blue.squadground.com/projects/fortress3blue

Naver Lounge: Fortress3 Blue Naver Lounge https://game.naver.com/lounge/Fortress3_BLUE/home

YouTube: Fortress3 Blue YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@fortress3blue

Blomics

Blomics is a gaming and online advertising company established by blockchain and AI company BPMG. Since its founding in 2024, the company has serviced online racing game TalesRunner and mobile MMORPGs EOS RED and EOS BLACK, while expanding its portfolio with cross-platform titles including Fortress3 Blue.

CCR

CCR is the original developer of the nationally beloved casual competitive shooting game franchise Fortress and is currently developing next-generation titles utilizing the Fortress IP with support for both PC and mobile cross-platform environments.

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