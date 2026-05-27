BPMG Expands Web3 Ecosystem Through Game IP Portfolio

BPMG

BPMG to develop Web3 games based on Fortress 3 Blue, Cooking Adventure, and EOS RED while expanding the POPLUS ecosystem through GHUB token integration

We are focused on building a Web3 ecosystem centered on gaming, communities, and user engagement” — Ji-hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPMG, a blockchain and AI company led by Ji-hoon Cha, today announced plans to expand its Web3 business through its growing portfolio of game intellectual properties (IPs).

Together with its gaming subsidiary Blomics, BPMG is developing Web3 games based on key titles including Fortress3 Blue, Cooking Adventure, and EOS RED. The company is also expanding its global Web3 ecosystem through Poplus, an integrated platform connecting games, communities, and digital content.

Poplus is designed to connect games, communities, and digital content within a unified Web3 environment. Through the service, BPMG aims to enhance interoperability across games and related services while increasing user engagement and ecosystem participation.

The company also plans to integrate its proprietary Web3 token, GHUB (GemHub), across games, Poplus, and affiliated services to support a unified ecosystem centered on community participation and connectivity.

In addition, BPMG plans to expand its multi-chain infrastructure, including support for Base, to strengthen interoperability with global blockchain networks and Web3 services.

Fortress3 Blue is a cross-platform PC and mobile title based on one of Korea’s most recognized casual shooting game franchises. The game is currently preparing for its official launch.

Cooking Adventure, also known as My Little Chef in Korea, is a popular cooking simulation game that has surpassed 33 million cumulative downloads worldwide.

EOS RED is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) featuring large-scale battles and in-depth character progression systems, with an established player base across domestic and international markets.

“We are focused on building a Web3 ecosystem centered on gaming, communities, and user engagement,” said Ji-hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG. “By connecting diverse game IPs with our platform, we will continue expanding the reach and value of our Web3 services.”

Media Contact

Sunhee Ha

Head of Communications, BPMG

Tel: +82-10-2334-6645

Email: sh.ha@bpmg.biz

About BPMG

BPMG was founded in August 2021 as a blockchain and AI company offering services including the K-Mint multi-chain wallet, blockchain platform development, stablecoin consulting, and the EcoSpace AI solution.

The company has secured approximately KRW 7 billion (approximately USD 5.2 million) in Series A funding and maintains ecosystem partnerships with major IT companies including ITCEN, Megazone, and Hyosung Galaxia Metaverse. Through its gaming subsidiary Blomics, BPMG also operates a portfolio of game titles including Tales Runner, Fortress 3 Blue, EOS RED, and EOS Black.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.