THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Expands Australia Lineup with Launch of TOY2KD Dash Cam

THINKWARE

Dual-channel 2K recording, Sony STARVIS sensor, and intelligent parking modes deliver reliable everyday protection for Australian drivers

The TOY2KD is designed to deliver the features drivers rely on every day, from clear imaging to dependable parking protection” — a THINKWARE official

UIWANG-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced the Australian launch of the TOY2KD, a dual-channel dash cam designed to deliver reliable performance, clear imaging, and practical safety features for everyday driving.

Adding to THINKWARE’s growing dash cam lineup in the market, the TOY2KD combines high-resolution front and rear recording with intelligent features that support both on-road awareness and parked vehicle protection.

Motor insurance premiums have increased more than 40% over the past six years, according to the Insurance Council of Australia, while the Australian Automobile Association reports more than 1,300 road deaths in 2025, underscoring the growing need for reliable in-vehicle documentation.

Clear, High-Resolution Imaging for Everyday Driving

The TOY2KD features a 2K QHD front camera and a Full HD rear camera, capturing detailed footage across a wide field of view to help minimise blind spots and improve visibility.

Key imaging features:

2K QHD front and Full HD rear recording

Sony STARVIS image sensor

Super Night Vision 2.0 low-light clarity

Wide-angle coverage: 124° front and 160° rear

Built-In Safety and Driver Awareness Features

Integrated GPS functionality records real-time speed and location data while providing alerts designed to improve awareness on the road.

Safety features include:

Speed and location tracking

Alerts for speed cameras and red-light cameras

Mobile enforcement zone notifications

Parking Surveillance for Added Protection

When hardwired, the TOY2KD offers continuous monitoring while parked, automatically recording footage when motion or impact is detected.

Parking modes include:

Smart Parking Mode

Impact and Motion Detection

Time Lapse Mode

Energy Saving Mode

Connectivity and Control

With built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, drivers can seamlessly connect to the THINKWARE Dash Cam Link App to review footage and manage settings.

Connectivity features:

iOS and Android app support

Video playback and download via smartphone

PC and Mac viewer for detailed playback and driving data

“The TOY2KD is designed to deliver the features drivers rely on every day, from clear imaging to dependable parking protection,” a THINKWARE official said. “It reflects THINKWARE’s continued focus on providing practical, high-quality solutions that support safer driving.”

As an officially certified accessory by Toyota Australia, the THINKWARE TOY2KD is available exclusively through local Toyota Showrooms across Australia. Customers can purchase the dash cam and arrange professional installation directly at their nearest Toyota dealership.

The package includes a premium front camera, rear camera, hardwiring kit, and a 64GB microSD card, providing a complete, road-ready solution tailored for Toyota vehicles.

For more information, visit your local Toyota dealer or www.thinkware.com.au

For more information, visit www.thinkware.com.au

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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