Wingbits Launches wingbits.ai, the First AI Platform for Aviation Intelligence

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Deploy AI agents to monitor global airspace 24/7: GPS jamming and spoofing, tail numbers, etc. Get alerts from the industry’s first live intelligence system.

We built this network to capture what aircraft actually broadcast, at the source, before anyone filters it. The intelligence has always been in the data. Wingbits.ai is how we make it accessible.” — Robin Wingårdh, Co-Founder of Wingbits

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingbits, the Swedish company behind the world's largest independent flight data network, has launched wingbits.ai , the first AI platform that lets anyone deploy autonomous agents to monitor live and historical flight data in plain language - no code, no hex codes, no data engineering required. The launch marks Wingbits' move from data and infrastructure provider into applied aviation intelligence, making its global ADS-B network accessible to anyone who can ask a question.With wingbits.ai, users describe what they want to watch - "alert me when any military aircraft enters Baltic airspace," "track every private jet landing in Nice," "flag GPS interference around Estonia" - and an AI agent runs continuously, pinging users on Slack, Telegram, email, Google Sheets or custom webhook the moment it triggers.Users can also ask one-off questions and get structured, contextualised answers in seconds, drawn from encrypted ADS-B data fused with fleet registries, operator records and ownership databases. Every result links directly to the relevant aircraft on the Wingbits map for live tracking or historical playback.Users can go further by setting up automated monitoring routines: continuous, AI-driven workflows that push real-time alerts to email, Slack, Google Sheets or Telegram (with further integrations coming) the moment something of interest happens.During beta, agents have flagged Air Force One being redirected mid-flight before the news broke, detected military aircraft entering Northern European airspace, and tracked VIP fleet movements across multiple regions in real time.WHAT WINGÖ SHOWED, AND WHAT WINGBITS.AI BRINGSWingbits previewed conversational flight intelligence on May 8 with the launch of Wingö, a free AI chatbot embedded directly in the live flight map at Wingbits.com/map. Intended for the broadest audience, Wingö lets anyone ask plain-language questions about what is flying right now without creating an account or signup, but by simply clicking the AI button on the map.Wingö, however, is a map assistant focused on live queries without historical data or ongoing monitoring capabilities. Wingbits.ai goes further: historical data, autonomous agents that run around the clock, and full access to the depth of the Wingbits network.THE NETWORK UNDERNEATHWingbits has grown its global network to 6,000 receivers spread across 120 countries, thanks to its industry-first incentive model. Its community of contributors receive rewards for hosting purpose-built antennas which collect raw ADS-B signals directly from aircraft, with incentives for providing heavily optimised coverage or filling existing gaps. This structure not only outcompetes traditional volunteer-based networks, but also gives Wingbits data independence that aggregated commercial feeds or leased satellite capacity cannot replicate.Unlike incumbents, every Wingbits receiver carries a cryptographic security chip (Microchip ATECC608) that digitally signs each signal it captures at the point of collection. The signature makes every data point traceable to a specific physical device, providing a layer of protection against GPS spoofing and data manipulation that conventional flight tracking networks do not offer.Alex Lungu, CEO and Co-Founder of Wingbits, said: “Flight data has been hiding in plain sight for years. Near-misses that go unseen in the skies. Surveillance aircraft circling a new region. A leader's plane redirected mid-flight hours before it appears in the news. Anyone can look up and see the plane. What no one could do, until now, was talk to the sky and get a simple answer back. Wingbits.ai changes that.”ABOUT WINGBITSWingbits is the aviation intelligence company building the world's largest independent flight data network. Headquartered in Stockholm, Wingbits captures encrypted ADS-B signals directly at the source through a global network of 6,000+ cryptographically secured receivers, operating across 120 countries. On top of this infrastructure, Wingbits develops applied intelligence products, including wingbits.ai, the first AI platform for live and historical airspace analysis. Founded in 2023 by former Klarna leaders Robin Wingårdh and Alex Lungu, Wingbits has raised $9.2 million in funding from Tribe Capital, Antler, Borderless Capital, Bullish Capital, Spartan Group, Heartcore Capital and SNZ Capital. Learn more at wingbits.com and wingbits.ai

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