JetFuel Direct Launches Digital Platform to Reshape Aviation Fuel Transactions

Screenshot of the JFD Platform

Suppliers gain faster settlement and margin recovery, while operators benefit from transparent pricing and clarity at uplift.

For too long aviation fuel has lacked the clarity and balance that both suppliers and operators deserve.” — Dave Diulus

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JetFuel Direct (JFD) today announced the launch of its digital platform for direct buying and selling of aviation fuel. Purpose-built for regional, business, and cargo operators, the platform simplifies complex fuelling procedures and provides the transparency and efficiency that both suppliers and operators have long sought.“Aviation fuel has lacked the clarity and balance that both suppliers and operators deserve,” said Dave Diulus, Co-founder and President of JetFuel Direct. “Our platform gives suppliers stronger tools and faster settlement, while operators gain a straightforward, reliable way to manage fuel purchases. It is a huge step towards a smarter and more sustainable market.”► Margin recovery through direct connections with operators► Faster cash flow, with settlement in approximately 48 hours to improve Days Sales Outstanding► Control over pricing, with flexibility by location, date, and volume uplift► Forecasting and budgeting support through integrated analytics► SaaS-based adoption requiring no capital investment or heavy IT integration► Simplified fuelling procedures through an intuitive digital workflow► Speed and ease of use, cutting through the complexity of fuel purchasing► Predictable uplift costs that support better trip planning and budgeting► Transparent pricing referenced against Platts instead of unclear retail numbers► Clear visibility of into-plane charges, taxes, and fees at the airport levelMARKET IMPACT AND IATA ENGAGEMENTJetFuel Direct is beginning its industry engagement in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, where demand for faster, clearer, and more efficient fuel procurement is accelerating. Demonstrations and supplier briefings will take place at the IATA Aviation Energy Forum later this month, highlighting how JFD strengthens supplier performance while simplifying the operator uplift process.ABOUT JETFUEL DIRECTJetFuel Direct (JFD) is a modern digital platform purpose-built for direct buying and selling of aviation fuel. The current fuelling system is slow, opaque, and costly, with suppliers losing margin and operators facing unclear, delayed costs. JFD solves this by connecting both sides directly. Suppliers get dynamic, Platts-linked pricing tools, demand visibility, faster settlement in approximately 48 hours, and accurate invoices. Operators get transparent quotes, a single worldwide credit line, quicker confirmations, and fully itemised billing that matches the final uplift with no surprises. Founded by a team with decades of experience modernising global fuel programmes and aviation software, JFD delivers accountability, ease of use, and efficiency to every fuelling transaction.

