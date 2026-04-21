Wingbits Announces Official Mainnet Launch, Bridging Aviation Data with Real-World Travel Rewards

LaGuardia takeoff (left) and an Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) replay (right) in 3D The skies over Europe GPS interferance map on April 2, 2026

Launching WINGS and a Rewards Hub that turns aviation data into real-world travel value

The Mainnet launch is more than a technical achievement; it is a validation of our community-first approach to aviation intelligence.” — Robin Wingardh, Co-founder of Wingbits

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingbits , a leader in decentralized aviation intelligence, is proud to announce the official launch of its Mainnet on 22nd April, 2026. This milestone marks the transition of the Wingbits network from its developer test environment to its full-scale public launch on the Solana blockchain, introducing its official digital currency WINGS to reward the network's global contributors.Wingbits was founded to solve a critical translation problem in specialized industries where deep technical depth often obscures commercial potential. By incentivizing a global community of thousands to host specialized receivers, the Wingbits network captures high-fidelity ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) data - the location signals broadcast by aircraft in real-time. Reliable flight tracking is the cornerstone of modern aviation safety and efficiency, providing the transparency required to manage increasingly complex global air corridors.A Rewards Hub Built for a Global Community - Coinciding with the launch, Wingbits is introducing its Rewards Hub. For the first time, those who contribute data to the network can choose to redeem their rewards for curated travel perks and partner benefits. Initial reward options include:- Air Miles:Redeem Max Miles across major carriers & hotels through our exclusive redemption partner, HeyMax- Lounge Access:Enjoy access to 1800+ airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide via Priority Pass™- Global Connectivity:Get discounted eSIM data packages through Airalo to stay connected while traveling.- Retail & Lifestyle:Access a variety of vouchers for products and services via Bitrefill."The Mainnet launch is more than a technical achievement; it is a validation of our community-first approach to aviation intelligence," said Robin Wingardh, Co-founder of Wingbits. "By providing our station operators with rewards that have real-world utility, like airline miles and lounge access, we are creating a sustainable cycle that strengthens the global aviation map for everyone."The transition to Mainnet on the Solana blockchain ensures a high-speed, scalable environment for the Wingbits ecosystem. Now that this foundational launch is complete, Wingbits is shifting its focus toward an expansive roadmap of B2B enterprise initiatives aimed at the global aviation and logistics sectors.About WingbitsWingbits is an aviation intelligence company that provides the strategic data infrastructure to turn technical superiority into commercial dominance. By combining superior hardware and fair incentives with high-precision ADS-B tracking, Wingbits offers a robust intelligence layer that delivers accurate, transparent data to both the network community and enterprise partners.

Ready for the Mainnet Launch

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