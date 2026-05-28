Pretty Isn't The Problem: New Book Takes on Beauty, Aging, and Self-Worth

Shelli Netko, author of Pretty Isn’t the Problem: Why We Chase Beauty and Youth—and What Really Matters takes an honest and emotionally provocative look at the deeper relationship women have with appearance, aging, comparison, and self-worth.

Exploring Modern Perspectives on Beauty, Aging, and Self-Worth

We spend decades trying not to become the very woman we are eventually going to be.” — Shelli Netko

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Somewhere along the way, beauty stopped feeling like self-care and started feeling like maintenance. Whitening strips, touch-ups, Botox, filler, facials, contouring, correcting, tightening, and preserving. What once felt optional slowly became expected—and many women never consciously stopped to question when appearance became something they were constantly managing and maintaining.

Written by author, life coach, and storyteller Shelli Netko, Pretty Isn't the Problem: Why We Chase Beauty and Youth —And What Really Matters, explores the enormous mental and emotional space beauty occupies in many women’s lives—and the unspoken pressure to maintain, improve, compare, and measure themselves against standards that never stop changing.

Blending personal stories, cultural observations, psychology, reflective insight, and the honest perspectives of women across generations, Pretty Isn’t the Problem examines how beauty gradually became tied to identity—and why aging often brings up much deeper issues around confidence, relevance, self-worth, and the way women see themselves.

From the early roots of insecurity and comparison to the realization that beauty has become an industry built on keeping women chasing impossible standards, the book explores the evolving relationship many women develop with appearance throughout their lives. It also examines what happens when women begin redefining beauty for themselves, moving toward greater self-acceptance, and questioning what actually lasts—and truly matters—in the end.

Rather than criticizing beauty itself, the book questions the power beauty culture has taught women to attach to it—and what becomes possible when women stop tying so much of their value to a reflection.

Topics explored in the book include:

• Beauty standards and comparison culture

• Aging and the fear of losing relevance

• Self-worth and identity beyond appearance

• The emotional impact of social media and self-image

• What men think—and what women begin believing because of it

• Beauty treatments and the pursuit of self-improvement

• The pressure women feel to remain attractive

• Body image, validation, and self-esteem

• Why appearance can become emotionally consuming for many women

• What truly matters beyond beauty and youth

“Women spend decades trying not to become the very woman they are eventually going to be.”

— Shelli Netko

Insightful, relatable, and deeply reflective, Pretty Isn’t the Problem gives voice to the conversation millions of women have quietly been having internally for years—but rarely shared.

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