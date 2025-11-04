"Nice" Won’t Save You: New Book by Shelli Netko Empowers Women to Break Free from People-Pleasing and Live Authentically

Shelli Netko, author of The Nice Girl Detox, launches her latest book empowering women to break free from people-pleasing and step into authentic power.

A bold new guide helping women trade burnout for balance and authenticity.

Nice girls finish drained. The Nice Girl Detox is your unapologetic permission slip to stop people-pleasing and start living authentically.” — Shelli Netko

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale, AZ — For every woman who’s ever been told to “be nice,” author, coach, and creative force for change, Shelli Netko delivers a wake-up call with her new book, The Nice Girl Detox: A Guide to Personal Power & Purpose—and its companion Nice Girl Detox Journal: The Pages That Set You Free.

In a world that often rewards women for keeping the peace, over-delivering, and staying small, Netko’s newest work offers an unapologetic invitation to do the opposite. The Nice Girl Detox helps women confront the habits that keep them stuck in self-sacrifice and shows them how to rebuild life from a place of clarity, courage, and confidence.

Drawing from her own story and years of coaching women through transformation, Netko dismantles the myth that “being nice” means being silent or selfless. Instead, she redefines it—offering readers the tools to say no with strength, set boundaries with grace, and live authentically without apology.

What readers will learn:

● Why “nice” often rewards compliance—not authenticity—and how to break that cycle

● How to set boundaries without guilt and say “no” with confidence

● The difference between kindness and self-abandonment

● Tools to move from burnout to ease—and from performing to living

● How the companion journal turns insight into action with guided exercises and prompts

“She didn’t quit kindness. She quit performing.” - Shelli Netko

The Nice Girl Detox Journal: The Pages That Set You Free is designed to pair with the book chapter-by-chapter. It’s where awareness becomes action—on paper—so changes stick in real life.

“She traded perfection for peace — one page at a time.” - Shelli Netko

About the Author

Shelli Netko is a storyteller, life coach, and creative force for change whose work helps people live—and leave—a legacy that truly matters. Through her books, coaching, and conversations, she inspires others to break patterns, reclaim confidence, and create lives that feel real and purposeful.

Known for her wit, warmth, and no-BS wisdom, Netko blends heart and humor to spark growth and healing in equal measure. Her message is simple but powerful: transformation doesn’t start with a movement—it starts with a moment of truth.

Media & Interviews

Interview requests, review copies, and high-resolution media assets available on request.

Media contact: Shelli Netko, 602-330-3413, shelli.netko@gmail.com

Nice Won't Save You. Real Will.

