Don't Die with the Passwords: New Book Takes on the Planning you'd Rather Avoid

Shelli Netko, author of Shit You Need to Do Before You Die, launches her latest book, encouraging readers to plan ahead instead of living like they’re immortal.”

A no-nonsense guide to planning ahead, getting organized, and avoiding chaos for the people left behind.

Avoiding planning doesn’t make death go away, it just makes the aftermath harder for the people you love.” — Shelli Netko

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t Die with the Passwords: New Book Forces the Planning Conversation No One Wants to Have

Most people know their Wi-Fi password by heart—but haven’t written down the information their family would need if they were suddenly gone. In Shit You Need to Do Before You Die: From Bucket List to Burial Plans, author, life coach and creative force for change, Shelli Netko delivers a bold, unapologetically funny wake-up call that pushes readers to plan for life, death, and everything in between—before it becomes someone else’s problem. From digital estate planning and passwords to wills, medical directives, and final wishes, the book shows how getting organized now can spare families confusion, delays, and unnecessary chaos later.

Unlike traditional end-of-life planning books that read like legal manuals, Shit You Need to Do Before You Die blends humor, heart, real-life insight, and step-by-step tools to help readers tackle the responsibilities most people avoid. Netko reframes planning not as something morbid, but as an act of love—one that gives families clarity and peace when they need it most.

“Stop living like you’re immortal. Get your shit together while you’re still here—because your family can’t do it for you when you’re gone.” — Shelli Netko

Written for real people with full lives, the book guides readers through everything their loved ones would otherwise be left scrambling to figure out—from digital accounts and insurance policies to healthcare decisions, legal authority, and personal wishes. The result is a practical roadmap for reducing stress, avoiding confusion, and protecting the people left behind.

Topics covered in the book include:

• Bucket lists that actually get lived

• Personal information families need in an emergency

• Digital estate planning, passwords, and online accounts

• Life insurance and financial considerations

• Advance directives and healthcare decisions

• Power of Attorney and legal authority

• What happens to bills and assets after death

• Wills, trusts, and estate planning basics

• Burial, cremation, and final-wish planning

• Legacy letters, memories, and personal impact

“If you die with your passwords in your head, you leave your family locked out of their own life.”

— Shelli Netko

About the Author

Shelli Netko is a storyteller, life coach, and creative force for change whose work helps people live—and leave—a legacy that truly matters. Through her books, coaching, and candid conversations, she empowers individuals to stop procrastinating the hard stuff, get organized, and make intentional choices that protect the people they love.

Known for her wit, warmth, and no-BS approach, Netko makes uncomfortable but essential conversations approachable, practical, and even a little funny. Her work focuses on clarity over chaos—helping families avoid unnecessary stress by planning ahead.

Media & Interviews

Interview requests, review copies, and high-resolution media assets are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Shelli Netko

602-330-3413

lifecoach@shellinetko.com

