AZDPS Detectives Intercept Firearms and Ammunition Bound for Mexico
On Thursday, May 21, 2026, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s (AZDPS) Southern Narcotics District intercepted a cache of firearms and ammunition believed to be bound for Mexico.
Shortly after midnight, a detective stopped the driver of a Hyundai sedan on eastbound Interstate 10 in Marana for civil traffic violations. During the stop, the driver denied possessing weapons; however, detectives observed multiple firearms cases in plain view inside the car.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed ten firearms, including:
- M240 machine gun
- M249 machine gun
- AK-47
- Barrett .50-caliber semi-automatic rifle
- (6) Colt 38 Super semi-automatic handguns
Detectives also located 5,000 rounds of ammunition and miscellaneous gun parts.
The driver was determined to be a prohibited possessor and was arrested on the scene. Investigators believe the weapons and ammunition were being transported to Mexico.
This seizure is part of AZDPS’s ongoing efforts to disrupt illegal weapons, drug, and human-trafficking operations while protecting Arizona communities from the threats posed by transnational criminal organizations.
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