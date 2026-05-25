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Major Incident Division Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting Near Benson

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's (AZDPS) Major Incident Division (MID) is investigating a Highway Patrol State Trooper-involved shooting that occurred just after 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The incident began as a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 10 near Benson, Arizona.

The individual shot by state troopers is deceased. No state troopers are injured. There is no ongoing threat to the public, and the scene is secured for the investigation.

Additional details will be released as they are confirmed and available to share.

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Major Incident Division Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting Near Benson

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