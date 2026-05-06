Fallen Troopers

Thirty-one Arizona Highway Patrolmen/Department of Public Safety State Troopers gave their lives in the line of duty. These brave heroes, their families, and their loved ones are always in the hearts and minds of the officers and civilians who worked with them, of others who followed in their footsteps, and of the public whom they served.

Of the 31 deaths, nine were the result of murder, 17 were traffic-related, three died in helicopter crashes, one died in a helicopter accident, and one was killed when a train exploded.