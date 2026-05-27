Alachua County Lifts Burn Ban

Effective today, May 27, 2026, Alachua County has lifted the countywide burn ban following substantial rainfall across the region over the past several days and additional rain forecasted throughout the week.

County officials, in coordination with the Florida Forest Service (FFS), determined that improving environmental conditions have significantly reduced the immediate threat of wildfires.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which measures soil and vegetation dryness, has dropped to 415 from 618 last week and is expected to continue declining as rainfall persists. “Recent rainfall has significantly improved conditions across Alachua County and reduced the wildfire risk that led to the burn ban,” said Fire Chief Harold Theus. “While the ban is being lifted, we encourage residents to continue practicing safe and responsible outdoor burning to help prevent accidental fires.”

Residents are reminded to follow all local and state regulations regarding outdoor burning. Officials caution that dry conditions can return quickly, especially during warm, windy periods.

Alachua County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service will continue monitoring drought conditions, weather patterns, and wildfire activity. If conditions worsen, the county may reinstate the burn ban to protect public safety and property.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official Alachua County communication channels for updates regarding burn conditions and potential restrictions.

For more information, contact Alachua County Fire Rescue at 352-384-3101.

