Briel-Backed Bill Launching Blue Envelope Program Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Working to improve interactions between law enforcement and Illinois drivers diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, successfully passed a bill through both chambers establishing the Blue Envelope Program in Illinois.

“This bill is a significant step forward for the neurodivergent community—and a rare but fantastic example of policy that accepts autism and its differences, not assimilates it,” said Briel. “When an officer approaches you as a neurodivergent individual, it’s true that the outcome is not always perfect—the Blue Envelope Program changes that. This program alleviates many neurodivergent people’s fears and helps law enforcement effectively interact with someone on the spectrum.”

Briel was integral to passing House Bill 4472, which creates the Blue Envelope Program in partnership with the Secretary of State’s office. Those diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum may use the envelopes to hold documents required to operate a motor vehicle. With all necessary information in one location, individuals can locate documents easily in potentially high stress situations.

This measure will help both first responders and drivers in the neurodivergent community feel safe and prepared in their interactions. Additionally, first responders will be able to identify and aid neurodivergent individuals by their blue envelope and work to anticipate any communication barriers during law enforcement interactions.

The program is voluntary—neurodivergent individuals are not required to participate in this program, but the resources must be available at various locations operated by the Secretary of State.

“By opening this opportunity for neurodivergent drivers, individuals on the spectrum can count on a safe and confidential plan whenever they are at a traffic stop or other emergency situation,” said Briel. “I’m super pleased we’re at the last step to getting this signed into the books.”

Briel’s measure is on the governor’s desk for consideration to be signed into law.