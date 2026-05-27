Deuter Bill to Expand Senior Protections Against Caregiver Abuse Passes Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Seniors will be better protected against potential abuse from caregivers under a measure by state Rep. Marti Deuter, D-Elmhurst.

House Bill 4676 would update the felony charge of criminal abuse or neglect by a caregiver to include acts that create a substantial likelihood of harm to the individual being cared for.

“When we entrust people with the care of our loved ones, we expect a certain amount of accountability,” Deuter said. “This legislation provides that accountability and empowers our state’s attorney’s office to deliver it.”

The bill creates penalties for those who create a substantial likelihood of endangerment or harm to an individual’s life, and enables the State’s Attorney to charge caregivers who perform or fail to perform acts with abuse or neglect.

The measure standardizes protections for seniors receiving at-home care with those that already exist for those in long-term care facilities.

“Our seniors are some of the most vulnerable residents of our communities,” Deuter said. “It’s important that we enable our judiciary to hold bad actors accountable and ensure families have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are being properly cared for.”

House Bill 4676 passed the Senate on Thursday, May 21, with broad bipartisan support, and now heads to the governor’s desk.