Deuter Passes Major Affordability Initiatives

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Fighting to restore affordability for Illinois households, Rep. Marti Deuter, D-Elmhurst, is advancing a package of bills to cut costs on everyday purchases and utilities and ban gimmicks that raise prices.

“Families shouldn’t be nickel-and-dimed every time they go to the store, shop online or pay their bills,” said Deuter. “These common sense measures will improve transparency for consumers and represent a major win for families across our state.”

While the cost of living continues to increase across the board, Deuter is taking charge of what Illinois can control, and championing policy to provide some immediate relief.

Deuter worked to pass the following cost-cutting measures:

House Bill 45: Expands access to savings by requiring retailers to honor all advertised sales or coupons, even if customers cannot access an app or operate digital coupons.

House Bill 228: Cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses to disclose all mandatory fees and charges added on top of an advertised purchase price.

House Bill 4248: Bans apps and online retailers from using a shopper’s personal data or demographic profile to raise prices in a practice known as surveillance pricing.

All three measures successfully advanced through the House. House Bills 45 and 228 previously passed the Senate and now await governor consideration before being signed into law.