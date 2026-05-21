Nick Quave Named CEO of ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions

Nick Quave, CEO of ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions

Will Lead Sales and Strategic Growth Strategy for Assisted Response™ Active Shooter Detection Platform

With his extensive business contacts in both government and the private sector, we believe Nick will help us take Assisted Response™ to the masses” — Brad Jarrett, CEO of ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice Gunshot Detection Solutions (AGDS), a leader in intelligent security systems, today announced the appointment of entrepreneur and business executive Nick Quave as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Quave will lead the sales and growth strategy for the company’s Assisted Response ™ active shooter detection platform.Quave will report to the board of directors at AGDS.“We are about to enter an unprecedented era of expansion and growth,” said Brad Jarrett, founder and Chief Technology Officer at AGDS. “With his extensive business contacts in both government and the private sector, we believe Nick will help us take Assisted Response™ to the masses.”Quave has already hit the ground running at AGDS, helping to form several new business relationships and partnerships that will be announced in the coming weeks and months.“I’m excited to lead this next chapter in the development and deployment of the Assisted Response™ platform,” said Quave. “There is no doubt our solution will aid first responders who deal with active shooter situations—and help save lives in the process.”Quave has a diverse background spanning hospitality, technology, government contracting, commercial construction, and advanced security technologies. Over the course of his career, he has built, operated, and scaled multiple businesses across several industries while developing strategic partnerships and infrastructure projects nationwide.Quave is co-owner of Biloxi-based Moore Prime Development LLC and Apache Development LLC. Quave will retain his ownership stakes in these companies, but his primary focus will be growing the Assisted Response™ business.Assisted Response™ is an active shooter detection platform powered by the patented 360 ProView EVO. The non-invasive, plug and play detection device has been designed for venues of all sizes and doesn’t require integration into existing security infrastructure. Additionally, the solution doesn’t replace active shooter training—it enhances it. Designed for any environment where people gather, the system delivers verified, real-time alerts to improve response time in critical situations.The Assisted Response™ platform is engineered to provide all the intelligence needed to first responders and security teams before they arrive on the scene. The solution represents a significant advancement in indoor security and event-detection technology, especially in environments that require rapid response to threats.About Alice Gunshot Detection SolutionsAGDS develops advanced detection solutions for a broad range of environments, including K-12 schools, universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, houses of worship, retail establishments, and government locations, where rapid recognition of violent incidents can save lives. AGDS emphasizes the importance of verified alerts and clear situational awareness to enhance response times and reduce uncertainty during critical moments and remains dedicated to the belief that safety should depend on precision, speed, and trust—not chance. For more information on the Assisted Response™ solution, visit https://assistedresponse.com/

Assisted Response Explainer Video

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