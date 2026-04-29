Assisted Response™ Active Shooter Detection Solution Now Available Worldwide

Atlanta Technology Company Launches Patented, Non-Invasive, Plug & Protect Device

Assisted Response is first on the scene and stays on the scene until authorities arrive, and the threat has been neutralized.” — Brad Jarrett, CEO of ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions (AGDS), a leader in intelligent security systems, today announced the launch of its patented Assisted Response ™ active shooter detection platform powered by the 360 ProView EVO. The non-invasive detection device has been designed for venues of all sizes and doesn’t require integration into existing security infrastructure. Additionally, the solution doesn’t replace active shooter training—it enhances it. Designed for any environment where people gather, the system delivers verified, real-time alerts to improve response times in critical situations.“Assisted Response is first on the scene and stays on the scene until authorities arrive, and the threat has been neutralized,” said Brad Jarrett, CEO of ALICE Gunshot Detection Solutions and the inventor of the Assisted Response 360 ProView EVO. “Every second counts in an active shooter situation, and our system is built to confirm a threat, identify the shooter, and alert first responders as quickly as possible.”Unlike other products on the market, the Assisted Response system doesn’t rely on microphones. Instead, it recognizes the physical shockwaves created when a gun is fired, not just the sound, and combines it with thermal and visual verification to identify an active shooter situation, pinpoint a threat, alert first responders, and notify venue operators. This multi-sensor approach enables the system to capture high-resolution images of an event while reducing false positives and delivering verified alerts in real time. All of this happens within ten seconds of the first shot being fired, confirming the situation, identifying the shooter, and initiating the call to first responders.The Assisted Response platform is designed to provide all the intelligence needed to first responders and security teams before they arrive on scene. The solution represents a significant advancement in indoor security and event-detection technology, especially in environments that require rapid response to threats.How it worksEach Assisted Response device delivers 360 degrees of coverage with a detection radius of up to 75 feet and integrates with cloud management, GPS tagging, and 24/7 monitoring service. The compact device is a seven-inch octagon and can be used in a wide range of environments. It combines shockwave detection with multi-directional visual capture in a compact, smart device that can immediately analyze the information. The system is supported by a 24/7 monitoring support center in Atlanta, where specially trained team members verify incidents, identify the location, and provide high-resolution images to first responders. To maintain privacy, the system only activates a recording when a verified event occurs. The platform features a plug & protect design, allowing organizations to deploy the system quickly without complex infrastructure or specialized installation.About Alice Gunshot Detection SolutionsAGDS develops advanced detection solutions for a broad range of environments, including K-12 schools, universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, houses of worship, retail establishments, and government locations, where rapid recognition of violent incidents can save lives. AGDS emphasizes the importance of verified alerts and clear situational awareness to enhance response times and reduce uncertainty during critical moments and remains dedicated to the belief that safety should depend on precision, speed, and trust—not chance. For more information on the Assisted Response solution, visit https://assistedresponse.com/

Assisted Response Explainer Video

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