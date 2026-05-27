Piping Technology & Products Breaks Ground on Major Houston Campus Expansion

Piping Technology & Products Houston Facility Expansion Ground Breaking Ceremony

50-year Milestone Coincides With Major Facility Investment and Leadership Transition

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piping Technology & Products , Inc. (PT&P), a Houston-based manufacturer of pipe supports, expansion joints, and ASME U-Stamp pressure vessels, broke ground on a multi-phase expansion of its headquarters at 3701 Holmes Road on April 29, 2026. The ceremony was attended by the company’s full leadership team, the Agrawal family, and employees across PT&P’s family of companies.The event follows PT&P’s recent 50th anniversary milestone and represents the next phase in the company’s development. Founded in 1975 by Dr. Durga D. Agrawal, Ph.D., P.E., PT&P has grown from a small startup operation into a global leader of innovative manufacturing and engineering solutions.A Major Investment in the FutureThe expansion program encompasses eight coordinated projects, spanning new construction, facility upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and employee amenities across the Holmes Road campus.The first phase includes the construction of a 750-space concrete surface parking lot, a detention pond, a walking and running track, and a landscaped water feature, amenities deliberately designed with the company’s workforce in mind. Construction of this first phase has begun and is expected to be substantially complete by October 2026.The full expansion program includes a covered parking garage, a major 75,000-square-foot manufacturing shop extension, new shop offices within the existing warehouse, and a new engineering and administrative office building, all planned to come online through 2027. Together, these projects represent PT&P’s largest-ever single investment in its physical operations.“When I came to Houston in 1968, I came as a student with an engineering degree and a belief that hard work and determination could build an enduring company. Fifty years later, this groundbreaking represents everything PT&P stands for— investment in our people, commitment to our community, and faith in the future.”— Dr. Durga D. Agrawal, Ph.D., P.E., Chairman and Founder, Piping Technology & Products“This groundbreaking is a celebration of our team. We want PT&P to be a place where people want to come to work and grow and feel proud of what they’re building. The foundation that my father laid, and the culture that Randy and so many others helped build, gives us an incredibly strong base to grow from.”— Rakesh Agrawal, CEO, Piping Technology & ProductsA Leadership Transition Built on a Strong FoundationThe groundbreaking coincides with an ongoing leadership transition at PT&P started in 2024. Dr. Durga Agrawal, the company’s founder, now serves in the role of Chairman, after nearly 5 decades as the company’s President and CEO. PT&P’s leadership team includes CEO Rakesh Agrawal, President and COO Lloyd Kirchner, Senior Vice President Randy Bailey, and Vice President of Sales Anu Agrawal-Lal, whose combined experience continues to guide the company’s growth and long-term direction.The company’s leadership is clear that PT&P’s success has always been, and will remain, a team effort, built on the contributions of hundreds of people across the company’s divisions, including U.S. Bellows Pipe Shields , Fronek Anchor Darling, and Sweco Fab.“Today, we’re breaking ground on a new parking lot — but as simple as that may sound, it represents something much more meaningful. This project is one piece of a broader investment in our future. It reflects growth, momentum, and a continued commitment to improving our facilities for our employees, our customers, and everyone who walks through our doors.”— Lloyd Kirchner, President & COO, Piping Technology & Products"Our customers are at the center of everything we do at PT&P. They choose us because they trust us — to deliver on time, to solve hard problems, and to stand behind our work. Better facilities mean better capacity, better turnaround, and ultimately a better experience for every customer we serve."— Anu Agrawal-Lal, Vice President, Sales, Piping Technology & ProductsAbout Piping Technology & Products ( http://www.pipingtech.com/ Piping Technology & Products (PT&P), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in engineered pipe supports, expansion joints and ASME U-Stamp fabrication serving the power, LNG, petrochemical, data center, pharmaceutical, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets. The company’s divisions include U.S. Bellows, Pipe Shields, Fronek Anchor/Darling and Sweco Fab. Founded in 1975, the company engineers and manufactures a wide range of products for critical piping systems worldwide.

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