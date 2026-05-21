Piping Technology & Products Hosts Houston Mayor John Whitmire for Facility Tour

Houston Mayor John Whitmire tours Piping Technology & Products’ manufacturing facility with company leaders.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire toured Piping Technology & Products, meeting employees and observing operations, highlighting Houston’s manufacturing strength.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piping Technology & Products , Inc. (PT&P) recently had the pleasure of welcoming Houston Mayor John Whitmire for a tour of its offices and manufacturing facility.During the tour, Mayor John Whitmire visited multiple areas of the facility, meeting employees across both the offices and manufacturing floor while gaining a closer look at PT&P’s engineering and production operations. He engaged with team members throughout the visit, taking time to ask questions, exchange conversations, and observe first-hand the craftsmanship, technical expertise, and day-to-day work involved in supporting critical industrial piping systems worldwide.“It was an honor to host Mayor John Whitmire at Piping Technology & Products. I appreciated how energized Mayor Whitmire was by our people, making eye contact, trading smiles and shaking hands as we zig zagged around the Piping Technology shop floor. I was excited for the team to meet the Mayor as a recognition of the great work that they do every day.”— Rakesh Agrawal, CEOThe Mayor’s visit reflected the importance of Houston's manufacturing sector in the regional economy, and PT&P is proud to be part of that story.About Piping Technology & Products ( www.pipingtech.com Piping Technology & Products (PT&P), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in engineered pipe supports, expansion joints and ASME U-Stamp fabrication serving the power, LNG, petrochemical, data center, pharmaceutical, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets. The company's divisions include U.S. Bellows Pipe Shields , Fronek Anchor/Darling and Sweco Fab. Founded in 1975, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of engineered products for critical piping systems worldwide, integrating engineering expertise including pipe stress and finite element analysis to deliver custom, high-integrity solutions that reduce downtime, protect equipment, and ensure the safety and longevity of the world's most critical industrial piping systems.

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