Piping Technology & Products ranked #26 on the Houston Business Journal 2026 largest manufacturing firms list

Piping Technology & Products ranked #26 on the Houston Business Journal’s 2026 Largest Manufacturing Firms list.

The ranking, which covers companies across ten Texas counties and is based on local employee count, places PT&P alongside major manufacturers.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piping Technology & Products , Inc. (PT&P) has been named to the Houston Business Journal's 2026 List of Largest Manufacturing Firms in Houston, earning the No. 26 ranking alongside other prominent Houston manufacturers such as Emerson, Chevron Corp., Phillips 66, and Exxon Mobil Corp.Founded in 1975 by Dr. Durga D. Agrawal, Piping Technology & Products, Inc. has spent the last 50 years designing and manufacturing engineered products for critical piping systems in some of the world’s most demanding industrial environments.Over the years, PT&P has continuously developed new products and improved existing ones to help piping engineers at EPCs and mechanical contractors solve increasingly complex problems across power, LNG, refining, petrochemical, data center and other industrial markets. The company has also pursued a deliberate long-term growth strategy through acquisitions, including U.S. Bellows , Inc., Pipe Shields , Inc., Sweco Fab and Fronek Anchor/Darling, helping expand PT&P’s manufacturing and engineering capabilities.“Of course, ‘large’ is only one measure of a company. I’m more proud of the way this team approaches hard problems, collaborates under pressure and continues to improve day after day. Thanks to everyone at Piping Technology & Products for helping build this place.”— Rakesh Agrawal, CEOThe recognition comes during a period of continued investment and growth for the company, including the recent groundbreaking of a multi-phase expansion of PT&P’s Houston headquarters campus.The Houston Business Journal's annual ranking of the largest manufacturing firms in Houston, published April 3, 2026, covers companies operating across ten Texas counties, ranked by local employee count. The 2026 edition represents a combined regional workforce exceeding 100,000 employees and appears in both print and an expanded digital format. Rankings are compiled through HBJ research and company-submitted questionnaires.About Piping Technology & Products ( www.pipingtech.com ) Piping Technology & Products (PT&P), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in engineered pipe supports, expansion joints and ASME U-Stamp fabrication serving the power, LNG, petrochemical, data center, pharmaceutical, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets. The company's divisions include U.S. Bellows, Pipe Shields, Fronek Anchor/Darling and Sweco Fab. Founded in 1975, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of engineered products for critical piping systems worldwide, integrating engineering expertise including pipe stress and finite element analysis to deliver custom, high-integrity solutions that reduce downtime, protect equipment, and ensure the safety and longevity of the world's most critical industrial piping systems.

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