Hamilton/Merrick County Problem-Solving Court Honors Two Graduates

On May 4, 2026, two participants celebrated their graduation from Problem-Solving Court at the Merrick County Courthouse in Central City. The ceremony was presided over by Judge Rachel A. Daugherty and attended by District 5 probation staff, as well as family members and friends.

Problem-Solving Court graduations mark a significant milestone, bringing together current and former participants to reflect on their journeys - the challenges they have faced and the successes they have achieved. These events honor the graduates' commitment and determination as they overcome obstacles and make meaningful, lasting changes in their lives. Reflecting on their time in the program, Graduate Jetta VonOhlen commented, “If you can’t get it at first, just keep trying because they won’t give up on you,” while Graduate Jessica Rathjen said, “Thank you for the encouragement from you guys and other people who continued to love me so I could love myself.”

Problem-Solving Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. Operating within the existing court structure, these courts utilize a collaborative team approach to reduce recidivism and substance use. The program emphasizes public safety and rehabilitation through evidence-based practices, including validated risk and needs assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, an incentive-and-sanctions system, and access to supportive services.

For additional information, please contact:

Mel Lueders, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 540-9358 Email: mel.lueders@nejudicial.gov

Top Photo: Judge Rachel Daugherty, Graduate Jetta, and Specialized Officer Kyle Hohnholt.

Bottom Photo: Judge Rachel Daugherty, Graduate Jessica, and Specialized Officer Kyle Hohnholt.