York/Seward County Problem-Solving Court Graduation

On May 11, 2026, the 5th Judicial Problem-Solving Court serving York and Seward Counties celebrated the graduation of two participants. Judge James C. Stecker presided over the ceremony, which was attended by York County and Seward County board members, probation staff, and the graduates’ family and friends.

The graduation marked the successful completion of an intensive program that combines comprehensive mental health treatment, close community supervision, and a strong emphasis on personal accountability. Reflecting on his journey, graduate Jimmy shared, “Keep your head up, keep following the rules, and do what you’re supposed to do.” Another graduate expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “Thank you for the opportunity for a second chance. I’m grateful for it.”

Problem-Solving Court graduations provide an important opportunity for current and former participants to reflect on the obstacles they have overcome and celebrate their accomplishments. These ceremonies are filled with encouragement, pride, and recognition of the graduates’ dedication, resilience, and hard work.

Problem-Solving Courts offer an alternative path through the criminal justice system for eligible nonviolent individuals with substance use disorders. Operating within the existing judicial framework, these courts use a collaborative, team-based approach designed to reduce recidivism and substance use while promoting public safety. Through validated risk and needs assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, and a structured system of incentives and sanctions, Problem-Solving Courts support long-term rehabilitation and lasting recovery.

For additional information, please contact:

Mel Lueders, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 362-6540 Email: mel.lueders@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Graduate Jimmy with Judge James Stecker.