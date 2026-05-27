Four Graduate from Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Auburn

The Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated graduation on May 12, 2026, at the Nemaha County District Court in Auburn. Four graduates were recognized for successfully completing the program, with Judge Richard Smith presiding over the ceremony. Special guests included Otoe County Attorney Jennifer Panko-Rahe and Otoe County Commissioner Rick Freshman. Chelsey Retchless served as the guest speaker.

The ceremony recognized participants who completed an intensive program focused on comprehensive substance use treatment, close supervision, and personal accountability. Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts operate through a collaborative team approach involving a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, coordinator, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment providers who work together to develop individualized plans that support participant success. Adult Drug Court is a minimum 20-month program designed to help participants build the skills necessary to live healthy, productive lives free from drugs and alcohol.

Adult Drug Courts provide an alternative to traditional case processing for eligible nonviolent individuals with substance use disorders. Using a specialized team-based model within the existing court system, these courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use while enhancing public safety. Programs utilize evidence-based practices, including validated risk and needs assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, structured incentives and sanctions, and access to rehabilitative and supportive services that promote long-term recovery and successful rehabilitation.

Also recognized during the graduation ceremony was Supervision Officer Chelsea Hagedorn. Hagedorn was presented with an award from the drug court team for her compassion and dedication to problem-solving courts and their participants. Judge Richard Smith presented the award during the graduation.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-7114 Email: christina.reece@nebraska.gov

Top Photo: Judge Richard Smith with Graduates.

Bottom Photo: Supervision Officer Chelsea Hagedorn.