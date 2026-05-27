GekoGear Unleashes the Cyclone F1

Cyclone F1 with Nozzles Cyclone F1 Features Cyclone F1 Nozzle Functions Cyclone F1 Use Case

This compact, cordless powerhouse offers a unique dual-function design that seamlessly transitions from a high-velocity air duster to a rapid deflation tool.

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GekoGear, a leading innovator in automotive electronics and portable technology utilities, today officially announced the release of the Cyclone F1 Portable Air Blower. Engineered for maximum versatility, this compact, cordless powerhouse offers a unique dual-function design that seamlessly transitions from a high-velocity air duster to a rapid deflation tool.The Cyclone F1 targets car enthusiasts, tech professionals, and everyday users looking for a single, lightweight device to maintain pristine vehicle interiors, desktop workstations, and delicate electronics.Dual-Action Cleaning PowerThe Cyclone F1 moves beyond traditional one-dimensional compressed air dusters by integrating a clever two-way airflow system. Users can utilize the primary front nozzle to blast away dust, water droplets, and debris with high-pressure precision. When shifted to the reverse mode, the device acts as a rapid deflation tool, effortlessly drawing air out of inflatables to save time during pack-up.8 Adjustable SpeedsThe Cyclone F1 features an integrated 8-speed variable control system. Users can cycle through eight distinct power levels to match the exact requirements of any task. The lower speeds deliver a gentle, controlled airflow ideal for delicate electronics and computer circuit boards. The maximum settings unleash full motor power to blast heavy debris from vehicle panels or rapidly deflate outdoor gear.Superior Build QualityThe Cyclone F1 leverages an advanced High-Speed Brushless Motor setup engineered for high-pressure clearing and quick surface drying. It is powered by a long-lasting built-in rechargeable battery for mobility inside vehicles, workshops, or offices.Pricing and AvailabilityThe GekoGear Cyclone F1 MSRPs for $49.99 and is available now through TD Synnex, Ingram Micro, D&H, Mall, Zones, Connection, CDW, Insight, SHI as well as other major retailers.About GekoGearGekoGear, an Adesso brand, is a leading innovator in automotive and lifestyle technology, dedicated to creating products that enhance convenience, safety, and performance for consumers worldwide. With a focus on quality and innovation, GekoGear continues to deliver solutions that empower users to live confidently on the go.

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