Adesso Unveils iMouse A40

The Ultimate Portable Mouse for the AI-Driven Workspace

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso, a leading manufacturer of computer peripherals and professional input devices, today announced the launch of the Adesso iMouse A40, the ultimate hybrid mouse that puts the power of artificial intelligence right under your thumb.Smart Navigation Meets AI IntegrationAs businesses increasingly integrate AI into daily operations, the iMouse A40 provides a physical gateway to these digital tools. The built-in AI Hotkey allows users to instantly summon Microsoft Copilot, streamlining workflows from drafting emails to generating data insights with a single click.Dual-Mode Connectivity for Maximum VersatilityThe iMouse A40 is engineered for the modern professional who moves between devices and workspaces. Its dual-mode technology offers Bluetooth Connectivity for Seamlessly pairing with laptops, tablets, and mobile devices, as well as 2.4GHz RF Wireless which utilizes a USB-A receiver for a reliable, low-latency connection at home or in the office.Compact for On the GoTrue to Adesso’s heritage, the iMouse A40 features a compact, lightweight design that reduces hand strain during extended use. With the receiver storage slot located inside the battery compartment, it is virtually impossible to lose the USB-A receiver.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Adesso iMouse A40 MSRPs for $19.99 and is available now through TD Synnex, Ingram Micro, D&H, Mall, Zones, Connection, CDW, Insight, SHI as well as other major retailers.About AdessoFounded in 1994, Adesso is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative computer peripherals and mobile accessories. Our diverse portfolio spans webcams, keyboards, mice, input devices, headphones, speakers, docking stations, barcode scanners, and more.

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