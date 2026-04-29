iMouse A50: The Next-Generation Ergonomic Mouse Featuring Integrated Copilot AI Hotkey Integrated Copilot Hotkey Ergonomically designed to to be comfortable during long periods of use. The optical sensor offers three levels of sensitivity (800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI), allowing for precise tracking and quick maneuvering on various surfaces. Dual-Mode Wireless Connectivity: Users can choose between Bluetooth or 2.4GHz RF wireless (via an included USB-A receiver), offering flexibility across multiple devices and operating systems.

Adesso Unveils iMouse A50: The Next-Generation Ergonomic Mouse Featuring Integrated Copilot AI Hotkey

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso, a leading manufacturer of computer peripherals and professional input devices, today announced the launch of the Adesso iMouse A50. This innovative dual-mode wireless ergonomic mouse is designed to bridge the gap between traditional productivity and the new era of Artificial Intelligence, featuring a dedicated Copilot AI hotkey for instant assistant access.The Adesso iMouse A50 is engineered for users who demand both comfort and advanced functionality. By integrating a physical Copilot button directly onto the hardware, Adesso provides users with a seamless gateway to AI-driven workflows, allowing for immediate generation of content, technical support, and task management.Key Features of the Adesso iMouse A50 include:• Integrated Copilot AI Hotkey: A dedicated button provides one-touch access to Microsoft’s AI assistant, streamlining tasks such as writing assistance, weather updates, and product recommendations.• Dual-Mode Wireless Connectivity: Users can choose between Bluetooth or 2.4GHz RF wireless (via an included USB-A receiver), offering flexibility across multiple devices and operating systems.• Ergonomic Design: Built for long-term comfort, the mouse features an ergonomic contour that reduces wrist strain during extended use.• Adjustable DPI Resolution: The optical sensor offers three levels of sensitivity (800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI), allowing for precise tracking and quick maneuvering on various surfaces.• Customizable Efficiency: Features multiple buttons that can be tailored to specific user workflows, enhancing productivity for both corporate and creative environments.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Adesso iMouse A50 MSRPs for $24.99 and is available now through TD Synnex, Ingram Micro, D&H, Mall, Zones, Connection, CDW, Insight, SHI as well as other major retailers.About AdessoFounded in 1994, Adesso is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative computer peripherals and mobile accessories. Our diverse portfolio spans webcams, keyboards, mice, input devices, headphones, speakers, docking stations, barcode scanners, and more.

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