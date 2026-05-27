Nebraska DECA Members Shine at International Career Development Conference

News Release

May 27, 2026

Nebraska DECA members demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and career readiness at the 2026 International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, joining more than 26,000 DECA members from around the world for the organization’s premier annual event April 27th through the 29th.

Students from across Nebraska earned the opportunity to compete at the international level after outstanding performances at the Nebraska DECA State Career Development Conference. ICDC brings together top high school students in marketing, finance, hospitality, management, and entrepreneurship to compete in business-focused events while participating in leadership development, networking, and career exploration opportunities.

Throughout the conference, students competed in rigorous business simulations, prepared presentations, case studies, and role-play events evaluated by industry professionals. Participants also attended leadership academies, workshops, and networking sessions designed to prepare emerging leaders for future careers in business and entrepreneurship.

“Attending ICDC was an incredible opportunity for our students to grow professionally, build confidence, and connect with students and business leaders from across the globe,” said Carol Malcolm, Nebraska DECA State Advisor. “We are proud of how they represented their schools, communities, and the state of Nebraska on the international stage.”

Nebraska students earned international finalist honors in several highly competitive events, including:

TOP 10 Winners

Ella Daily and Natalie Haeke, Millard South High School — 8th Place, Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making

Finalist

Perry Anderson and Angel Bhandari, Brownell Talbot — International Business Plan Finalists

— International Business Plan Finalists Aisha Mirza, Millard North High School — Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series Finalist

— Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series Finalist Rahma Al Iweer, Millard North High School — Automotive Services Marketing Series Finalist

— Automotive Services Marketing Series Finalist Sophia Zhang, Millard West High School — Community Giving Project Finalist

— Community Giving Project Finalist Beau Cassell, Lincoln Southeast High School — Sports & Entertainment Marketing Exam Finalist

— Sports & Entertainment Marketing Exam Finalist Beau and Jack Cassell, Lincoln Southeast High School — Sports & Entertainment Marketing Presentation Finalists

ICDC competitors scoring a combined total score of 70% or better on the competitive event components earned a Certificate of Excellence. This year, 126 students representing 21 Nebraska DECA chapters were awarded Certificates of Excellence.

“ICDC this year was incredible,” said Ella Daily of Millard South High School. “It was such a fun experience to support other Nebraska competitors and cheer them on during awards. I loved the energy, pride, and fierceness Nebraska brought to ICDC this year.”

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management through experiential learning programs that connect classroom instruction to real-world business situations.

Nebraska DECA continues to provide students across the state with opportunities to develop leadership skills, professional competencies, and career readiness through competitive events and hands-on learning experiences.