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New ADVISER Validation Error 825 – Student Reported With an ELPA Assessment Score Not Reported As English Learner

Public Districts, Special Purpose Schools

There is a new 25-26 ADVISER Validation error, which will be activated soon:

Error 825 – Student Reported With an ELPA Assessment Score Not Reported As English Learner

Error Description: A student who has a completed ELPA summative assessment score at your district does not have an active English Learner program record. Please verify the student’s English Learner status and correct their English Learner Program record if appropriate.

For additional information, visit the Knowledge Base article here: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/825-student-reported-with-an-elpa-assessment-score-not-reported-as-english-learner/

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New ADVISER Validation Error 825 – Student Reported With an ELPA Assessment Score Not Reported As English Learner

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