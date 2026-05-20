NDE Seeking Public Input on College and Career Ready Standards for Social Studies Draft

News Release

May 20, 2026

The Nebraska Department of Education has released the first draft of the proposed revisions to Nebraska’s 2019 College and Career Ready Standards for Social Studies and is seeking input from the public. The information collected will be used as part of the standards review and revision process.

Nebraska state law requires updates to the standards for reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies every seven years. The current standards, which cover requirements in the law, were approved in 2019. Once adopted by the State Board of Education, the standards create the framework for social studies education in Nebraska.

Nebraska educators from elementary to postsecondary, including public and non-public schools, helped develop the first draft of the proposed social studies standards. The State Board of Education will be asked to vote to approve the revised standards in the fall of 2026.

Nebraska content area standards reflect the knowledge and skills students are expected to learn in a given content area. By setting clear benchmarks for learning, content area standards provide guidance to teachers as they develop learning experiences for students. Standards do not prescribe particular curriculum, lessons, teaching techniques, or activities. Decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by individual school districts and classroom teachers.

The proposed draft of the social studies standards is available for review at Public input can be provided via the Public Input Survey or by using the public input email nde.socialstudiesstandardsinput@nebraska.gov. The public input survey will close on June 10, 2026.