NEWS RELEASE: 2026 Maryland Horse Career Program Kicks Off June 1

May 27, 2026

Program will connect emerging leaders with horse industry professionals

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 27, 2026)—The Maryland Horse Foundation, in partnership with the Maryland Horse Industry Board and University of Maryland Equine Studies, is proud to announce the six participants selected for the 2026 Maryland Horse Career Program (MHCP), taking place June 1-5, 2026.

Launched in 2017 as the Maryland Thoroughbred Career Program, the newly expanded MHCP is part of the Howard & Sondra Bender Educational Series, created to introduce emerging young professionals to the wide range of career opportunities available throughout Maryland’s horse industry. Originally focused on the thoroughbred sector, the program now reflects the full breadth of Maryland’s horse ecosystem, including racing, breeding, sport and competition, recreation, veterinary and farrier services, event management, aftercare and equine-assisted services.

The highly competitive program brings together motivated individuals from diverse backgrounds for an immersive week of education, networking and hands-on industry experiences. Throughout the week, participants will visit equine operations and businesses across Maryland while engaging in group discussions, professional development sessions and networking opportunities with horse industry leaders.

MHCP is designed to increase awareness of equine career pathways, provide workforce education and help address the industry’s ongoing need to attract and retain dedicated professionals.

“The Maryland Horse Career Program continues to provide an incredible opportunity for emerging leaders to experience firsthand the depth and diversity of Maryland’s horse industry,” said Cricket Goodall, executive director of the Maryland Horse Foundation. “From veterinary medicine and breeding to racing, recreation, education, welfare and business operations, participants gain valuable insight into the many pathways to a career available within this important agricultural and economic sector.”

The 2026 participants were selected through a competitive application and interview process led by the University of Maryland. Throughout the process, applicants demonstrated exceptional passion, professionalism and a strong commitment to pursuing careers within the horse industry.

Their interests reflect the wide diversity of Maryland’s equine community and include agricultural management, equine studies, breeding, farrier work, riding instruction, sports communications and broadcasting, equine event management, equine welfare, equine business management, animal behavior and welfare, and horse health.

“The level of curiosity, passion and professionalism shown by this year’s applicants was truly impressive,” said Anne Litz, executive director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board. “These participants represent the future of the horse industry, and we want them to see firsthand why Maryland is the place for them. Horses are a huge part of Maryland agriculture and partnership programs like this help cultivate the next generation of industry leaders.”

Throughout the week, participants will travel together as a cohort while learning about the interconnected sectors that make up Maryland’s nationally recognized horse industry. Experiences will include exposure to racing, veterinary medicine, breeding and training operations, equine education, agribusiness, equestrian sport, event management, communications and equine welfare.

Graduates of the program remain eligible to apply for the Maryland Horse Foundation’s Work Experience Program, a one-time financial award that supports additional training, certifications, education and career advancement opportunities.

Maryland’s horse industry contributes approximately $2.9 billion annually to the state’s economy, supports more than 28,000 jobs and plays a significant role in agriculture, tourism, education, recreation and land preservation statewide.

For more information about MHCP, contact Maryland Horse Foundation Executive Director Cricket Goodall at [email protected] or Maryland Horse Industry Board Executive Director Anne Litz at [email protected].

About the Maryland Horse Foundation

The Maryland Horse Foundation was chartered in 1988 by the Maryland Horse Breeders Association to support the educational and charitable needs of Maryland’s horse industry. The Foundation develops and funds statewide equine education programs and oversees the Maryland Horse Library & Education Center. The organization works collaboratively with industry partners to strengthen Maryland’s equine ecosystem and inspire the next generation of horse industry professionals.

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