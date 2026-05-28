Branded Hospitality Media Partners with Workstream on Podcast Mini-Series

Partnering with Workstream gave us the opportunity to have the kinds of conversations we love most. This series brought some of the best minds in the business to the table.” — Michael 'Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media announced today that Workstream has partnered with The Hospitality Hangout as the presenting sponsor of "We Heart Hospitality," a special four-episode podcast mini-series recorded live on-site at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago.The mini-series brings together Workstream's hospitality workforce technology platform with The Hospitality Hangout's audience of restaurant operators, franchise leaders, and industry decision makers, captured in the energy of one of the restaurant industry's most important annual events.The four featured episodes of "We Heart Hospitality" spotlight conversations with top restaurant executives:• Kevin King, CEO, Donatos Pizza• Jasmine Miller, CEO, Beyond Juice• Amy Hom, COO, Barcelona Wine Bar• Chris Noffze, Director of Operations, Gong Cha AmericaTogether, these leaders discuss workforce challenges, restaurant operations, hiring and retention, labor trends, hospitality technology, and what the future of restaurant staffing looks like on the ground. All four episodes are dropping in June 2026."Partnering with Workstream gave us the opportunity to have the kinds of conversations we love most. Real, substantive talks with operators about what is actually keeping them up at night. Workforce is one of the defining challenges in hospitality right now, and this series brought some of the best minds in the business to the table." Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg, Co-Founder, Branded Hospitality Media.Known as one of the top Hospitality and Foodservice B2B podcasts, The Hospitality Hangout continues to serve as a leading platform for executive conversations surrounding restaurant technology, foodservice innovation, franchising, leadership, operations, and emerging industry trends."Our audience wants to hear from the people actually building and operating within hospitality. This series with Workstream delivered exactly that, real conversations with leaders tackling the workforce, technology, and operational challenges shaping restaurants today." Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder, Branded Hospitality MediaThe "We Heart Hospitality" mini-series will be available across The Hospitality Hangout's podcast, social media, and digital distribution channels beginning in June 2026.For more information, visit: The Hospitality Hangout — www.thehospitalityhangout.com Workstream — www.workstream.us About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media is a leading hospitality-focused media platform covering restaurants, foodservice, hospitality technology, franchising, investment, operations, innovation, and culture. Through podcasts, newsletters, events, executive interviews, and digital storytelling, Branded Hospitality Media connects the people and companies shaping the future of hospitality.About The Hospitality HangoutThe Hospitality Hangout is one of the hospitality industry's leading podcasts featuring conversations with restaurant executives, hospitality leaders, technology innovators, franchise operators, investors, and founders shaping the future of foodservice and hospitality.About WorkstreamWorkstream is a hiring, onboarding, and workforce management platform helping restaurants and hourly businesses streamline operations, improve communication, and better support frontline teams

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