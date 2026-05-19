Branded Hospitality Media Renews No Kid Hungry Industry Partnership

Through The Hospitality Hangout and Flavor Safari, Branded Hospitality Media highlights hospitality leaders supporting the fight against childhood hunger.

Hospitality is about taking care of people. Through No Kid Hungry, we’re proud to spotlight chefs, operators, and hospitality leaders supporting families and children in need” — Michael 'Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media announced today that it is proudly continuing its partnership with No Kid Hungry for the second consecutive year, working alongside the nationally recognized campaign to help raise awareness around childhood hunger and amplify the voices of hospitality leaders making a difference.As part of the ongoing collaboration, Branded Hospitality Media utilizes its growing hospitality media platform — including The Hospitality Hangout podcast, Flavor Safari YouTube series, social media storytelling, executive interviews, and live event coverage — to spotlight chefs, restaurant operators, hospitality executives, founders, and foodservice leaders who actively support the mission of No Kid Hungry through fundraising, advocacy, awareness campaigns, and charitable initiatives.No Kid Hungry, a campaign from Share Our Strength, works to end childhood hunger in America by helping connect children and families with the food they need to thrive. The organization partners closely with restaurants, chefs, hospitality brands, and corporate leaders across the foodservice industry to drive awareness and meaningful impact.“Hospitality has always been about taking care of people,” said Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality. “Working with No Kid Hungry gives us an opportunity to use our media platform to spotlight the incredible chefs, operators, and hospitality leaders who are stepping up to support families and children in need. These stories deserve attention.”Over the past two years, Branded Hospitality Media has collaborated closely with No Kid Hungry and hospitality partners to create meaningful storytelling opportunities that elevate awareness around the organization’s mission while showcasing the hospitality community’s commitment to giving back.Coverage includes:• Hospitality Hangout podcast conversations with chefs and restaurant leaders supporting No Kid Hungry• Flavor Safari features highlighting chef-driven stories and restaurant philanthropy• Social media storytelling and hospitality industry awareness campaigns• On-site event coverage and interviews with hospitality leaders involved in fundraising initiatives• Amplification of chef partnerships, charitable dinners, hospitality events, and community effortsBranded Hospitality Media’s content platform reaches hospitality and foodservice owners, operators, executives, franchise leaders, restaurant technology providers, investors, chefs, and emerging brands across the industry.Through The Hospitality Hangout and Flavor Safari, Branded Hospitality Media has helped spotlight how the restaurant and hospitality industry continues to play a major role in supporting charitable organizations, community initiatives, and food-focused philanthropy efforts.“Restaurants and hospitality brands have a unique ability to bring people together around important causes,” added Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality. “No Kid Hungry has built an incredible movement within the hospitality industry, and we’re proud to continue helping amplify that mission through our podcast, digital storytelling, and media platform.”The partnership reflects Branded Hospitality Media’s broader commitment to supporting organizations and initiatives that positively impact the hospitality and foodservice community.As hospitality media continues evolving beyond traditional coverage, Branded Hospitality Media remains focused on using storytelling, executive conversations, chef spotlights, and social-first content to drive awareness around the issues and organizations shaping the future of the industry.About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media is a leading hospitality-focused media platform covering restaurants, foodservice, hospitality technology, franchising, investment, operations, innovation, and culture. Through podcasts, digital storytelling, events, and executive interviews, Branded Hospitality Media connects the people and companies shaping the future of hospitality.About No Kid HungryNo Kid Hungry is a national campaign from Share Our Strength working to end childhood hunger in America by helping launch and improve programs that give children the healthy food they need every day.

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