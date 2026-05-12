Branded Hospitality Media Named Official Podcast Partner of the National Restaurant Association Show 2026

The NRA Show is more than a trade show, it’s where hospitality relationships, deals, and trends come to life, giving attendees a real feel for where the restaurant industry is headed” — Michael 'Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media announced today that The Hospitality Hangout podcast has officially teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Show 2026 as an official podcast partner for the premier foodservice and restaurant industry event taking place this May in Chicago.Every year, the National Restaurant Association Show brings together the biggest names in restaurants, hospitality, foodservice, technology, franchising, operations, and innovation. Widely recognized as the largest and most influential restaurant industry trade show in North America, the National Restaurant Association Show serves as the gathering place for restaurant operators, emerging brands, suppliers, investors, franchise leaders, and hospitality technology companies looking to shape the future of the industry.As part of the partnership, Branded Hospitality Media and The Hospitality Hangout will be on-site throughout the National Restaurant Association Show 2026 recording live podcast conversations, filming immersive hospitality media content, interviewing restaurant industry leaders, and capturing the trends, products, technology, and innovations driving foodservice forward.Led by restaurant industry personalities Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, The Hospitality Hangout has become one of hospitality’s leading podcasts, known for its candid conversations with CEOs, founders, operators, technologists, investors, and innovators across the restaurant and hospitality ecosystem.“This show is where the hospitality industry comes together,” said Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality. “On the surface, the National Restaurant Association Show is a trade show. But anyone who has walked the floor knows it’s much bigger than that. It’s where relationships are built, where deals start, where trends become reality, and where you can actually feel where the restaurant industry is heading.”Throughout the Show, The Hospitality Hangout team will:• Record live Hospitality Hangout podcast episodes with restaurant and hospitality leaders• Film episodes of Flavor Safari directly from the Show floor• Spotlight the most innovative restaurant technology, foodservice products, and hospitality solutions• Interview operators, founders, franchisees, investors, and emerging brands• Cover the biggest restaurant industry trends shaping 2026 and beyondThis year’s National Restaurant Association Show is expected to spotlight major industry themes including restaurant AI, automation, labor solutions, operational efficiency, guest experience technology, menu innovation, global food trends, and data-driven restaurant decision making.Attendees can expect The Hospitality Hangout and Branded Hospitality Media to deliver behind-the-scenes restaurant industry coverage, executive interviews, trend analysis, social-first content, and real-time storytelling directly from the floor of McCormick Place in Chicago.“The restaurant business runs on people, relationships, and conversations,” added Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality. “The National Restaurant Association Show is where all of those worlds collide. We’re excited to capture the energy of the Show and share it with the broader hospitality community.”The Hospitality Hangout continues to expand its footprint as one of the leading hospitality podcasts covering restaurant technology, foodservice innovation, franchising, operations, leadership, investment, and hospitality culture.Industry professionals attending the National Restaurant Association Show 2026 are encouraged to connect with the Branded Hospitality Media team throughout the event.Attendees can also save $26 on their National Restaurant Association Show badge registration by using promo code HOSPITALITYHANGOUT26.For more information, visit:The Hospitality Hangout: https://www.thehospitalityhangout.com National Restaurant Association Show: https://www.nationalrestaurantshow.com About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media is a hospitality-focused media platform dedicated to telling the stories shaping the future of restaurants, foodservice, hospitality technology, franchising, and innovation. Through podcasts, live events, digital storytelling, executive interviews, and social media content, Branded Hospitality Media connects operators, founders, investors, and hospitality leaders across the industry.About The Hospitality HangoutThe Hospitality Hangout is one of the leading restaurant and hospitality podcasts featuring conversations with the biggest names in foodservice, restaurant technology, franchising, operations, investment, and hospitality leadership. Hosted by Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, the podcast delivers insider conversations and industry storytelling from across the hospitality ecosystem.

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