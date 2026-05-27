Construction begins June 8 on Orchard Avenue safety improvements

Construction on Phase 1 of the Orchard Avenue Safety and Connectivity Project will begin June 8.

Work includes about 1,885 feet of roadway reconstruction, a new roundabout at 31 Road, and replacement of the existing culvert and pedestrian bridge over Lewis Wash.

The improvements are designed to improve traffic flow, reduce conflict points for drivers and strengthen drainage and pedestrian infrastructure along the corridor.

Mesa County is partnering with United Companies on the work.

Construction is expected to continue through late December 2026. Work will generally take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with some Saturday work as needed. Landscaping may continue into spring 2027.

Traffic impacts

Orchard Avenue will be closed during construction to allow crews to complete major infrastructure improvements more safely and efficiently.

A pedestrian path along Orchard Avenue will remain open. Drivers should expect detours and changing traffic patterns as work progresses.

What residents can expect

The Orchard Avenue Safety and Connectivity Project is a multi-phase effort to improve safety, accessibility and connectivity along a key transportation corridor.

The work replaces aging infrastructure while improving traffic movement for drivers and pedestrians.

State and federal grants, including the Colorado Department of Transportation Revitalizing Main Street Grant and the Federal Highway Administration BUILD Grant, help Mesa County deliver major corridor improvements while reducing reliance on local funding alone.

Stay informed

Residents can receive project updates or ask questions through the project hotline and email: