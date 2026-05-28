Road surface treatments begin June 1 in Mesa County neighborhoods

Mesa County crews and contractors will begin road surface treatments Monday, June 1, as part of the county’s ongoing pavement preservation program.

The work will take place on streets that were crack-sealed earlier this year and is designed to extend the life of existing roads before more costly repairs are needed. The project includes cape seal and slurry seal treatments on residential streets in several areas of the county.

Residents in affected areas will receive door hangers before work begins, detailing parking restrictions and what to expect during construction.

Most impacts will be temporary. Residents can expect disruptions for about one day during each treatment phase, depending on weather and scheduling.

What residents should know

Temporary “No Parking” signs will be placed in work areas before crews arrive.

Residents should move vehicles off the street during posted work hours.

Driveway access will generally remain open, though short delays may occur.

Drivers should slow down and use caution around loose material and work crews.

Sprinklers and watering devices near the roadway should be turned off during construction.

Cape seal work is a two-step process that combines a chip seal, followed several days later by a slurry seal to create a smoother driving surface. Slurry seal treatments add a protective layer to existing pavement to help preserve roads in good condition.

Work will take place in several neighborhoods across Mesa County, including areas near 30 Road, Patterson Road, Orchard Avenue, Bookcliff Avenue and 29 1/2 Road. Residents in affected areas will receive door hangers before construction begins.

The project will cover more than 335,000 square yards of roadway across five work areas in Mesa County.

Construction schedules may change based on weather or operational needs.

Residents with questions about work in their neighborhood can contact the number listed on their door hanger.