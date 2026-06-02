New Emerging Styles + Trends Converge at the Spring Interwoven Textile Fair

ITA’s Interwoven Textile Fair brings a wash of bright colors, textures and patterns with more than 100 exhibitors introducing innovative textiles, trim and leather products at the spring show. Textile Sales & Marketing Expert Tarah Jakubiak and Marketing & PR Maven Serena Martin Share The Pulse from ITA’s Interwoven Textile Fair. 100% Employee Owned company Valdese Weavers, showcased their out of the box thinking with a brilliant and colorful collaboration with fashion house Ace & Jigs New to the scene, Skye Moda, whose tagline “The Skye’s the limit and the plan was never to blend in” premiered an exquisite 150 piece collection of residential textiles in a gorgeous array of colors and patterns. A leader in creativity & collaboration Kornit Digital, debuted a new line of denim printed textiles.

Interwoven Textile Fair brings a wash of colors, textures and patterns with 100 + exhibitors introducing innovative textiles, trim and leather products.

Our spring show was a success! As great energy from new and longtime exhibitors, created synergy with guests who build stronger, face-to-face relationships.” — Carrie Dillon, Managing Director, International Textile Alliance

HIGH POINT , NC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Textile Sales & Marketing Expert Tarah Jakubiak and Marketing & PR Maven Serena Martin share The Pulse @ Interwoven Textile Fair, brought to you by International Textiles Alliance (ITA).This biannual spring event showcased more than 100 exhibitors — 8 of which are brand new — from more than 12 countries. Converging throughout High Point brands, manufacturers, retailers, designers, jobbers, and upholsterers, explored textile showrooms at locations throughout the downtown High Point market district, explored 1000’s of indoor and outdoor textiles, for residential, contract and hospitality use.“There’s been a great energy on the Pavilion Floor where our temporary exhibitors showcase their textiles. We have a great mix of new and longtime exhibitors, a new Future Snoops Trend Gallery, Member Product Spotlights, and meaningful connections happening everywhere.” Carrie Dillon, Managing Director, International Textile Alliance commented, “From excitement and synergy created with exhibitors, and guests and our new Trend Gallery to our networking events, the spring show was a success and offered more opportunity for our industry to build on stronger, face-to-face relationships.”Recognized as the go-to resource for textile professionals around the world, the International Textiles Alliance brings together more than 100 members , who consist of textile manufacturers, leather wholesalers, trim, drapery and drapery hardware, from a variety of textile mills and suppliers across the global stage.“The overall pulse seemed to be filled with optimism and positivity for the world of textiles, from both exhibitors and attendees.” Marketing & PR Maven Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency shared, "This year's presentation and display by creative agency Future Snoops was very inspiring. Their team of trend forecasters, and economists, presented 4 new fabric trends: Swift, Combe, Revive and Exhale, through a beautiful display and presentation that offered insights into 2027. New innovations in designs were prominently featured throughout the show, which leveraged the latest woven technologies, emerging style trends, alongside collaborations that weave textile + fashion worlds together. "100% Employee Owned company Valdese Weavers, showcased their out of the box thinking with a brilliant and colorful collaboration with fashion house Ace & Jigs, whose joyful clothing is inspired and designed using custom woven techniques. The collaboration brings to life 79 new outdoor fabrics, in 9 total patterns for Valdese’s Inside Out line consisting of green guard certified custom dyed yards, and woven designs made from solution dyed polyester. The fashion-forward designs are enhanced with Valdese Weavers performance, durability and innovation and marries Ace & Jigs co-founders Cary Vaughan and Jenna Wilson beautifully creative designs which results in a cornucopia of color, pattern and texture that highlights both brands' synergistic collaborative abilities. A stand out pattern, the “Namesake”, is inspired by Ace & Jig's grandmother’s house in Maine who loved blending patterns and color. This pattern is just one of many stand out design designs premiering, which will be available this fall.Tim Newlin, President, Norwalk Furniture commented, “Our team felt like we had a very productive Interwoven to support our initiatives for Fall Market. There are some consistent threads regarding performance and color that we saw at almost every vendor. What we loved is that we found a few great values and exciting new things at each stop that when curated together enhances our entire line. It is also a meaningful time to discuss programs, marketing and enhance relationships. We make sure to maximize each visit because that face-to-face time is important to making improvements and our future success together.”Inspired by cultural shifts and creative energy, To the Trade Performance Brand Crypton, launches 3 new trends filled with rich color, texture and dynamic pattern. Crypton’s new introductions: Vitality the aesthetic of abundance where nature doesn’t whisper, it flourishes; Galore, reawakens art deco blending timeless elegance with modern refinement, and Kin reimagines heritage while celebrating the beautiful collisions of time periods, decades and style. Prominent patterns include artisanal ikats, checks, boucles, global brushstrokes, sun faded stripes, rhythmic chevrons alongside tropical soft blooms, and beautiful faded flora.Reliability meets affordability brand Revolution Fabrics, known for their performance, stain resistance, PFAS-free bleach-cleanable fabrics with more than 2000 total skus. debuted 90 new designs within several new collections. Notable new collections, Savannah is a reimaging of southern traditions with classic treasured patterns in new colors and textures, Taos which combine a southwestern spirit with bold patterns, earthy tones, and richly textured weaves to bring a grounded elegance to any outdoor space, and their new 5 5 5 Collection features 5 patterns, 5 colors, for only $5.50 a yard. Revolution’s team also shared some exciting news in anticipation for the upcoming September Casual Market in Atlanta where they will premier a new Hospitality Collection.Textile Sales & Marketing Expert Tarah Jakubiak, shares, “I have been in the textile industry for many years. There was a time where I would flinch every time I had to touch a piece of outdoor fabric. This is no longer the case. It is so refreshing to see soft and luxurious fabrics from the outdoor world. Add to this, that the colors have become way more sophisticated than the traditional outdoor colors of the past. These were all showcased with dominance at Interwoven. The future of outdoor fabrics looks fresh and warm!”Outdoor legend Sunbrella launched a total of 140 new skus which aim “to bring a freshness to outdoor living, while invoking joy, with a timeless yet modern lens.” New collections offer expansion into a wide range of new Sunbrella Interiors patterns and textures in inspired neutrals with a range of earth tones, sage greens, clays to terra cottas. Alongside bright pops of color, deeper greens, brighter blues, with designs in beautiful bold stripes, dimensional patterns, and chenilles. 2026 also brings a softer collection of woven techniques for Sunbrella in luxurious textures, in a range of colors. Notable new collections include Belgium inspired linens, soft cozy boucles, and the "Solace" and “Sacrifice” collections deliver a feel of ‘liveable luxury’ for elevated spaces. The new “Gather” collection offers multiple colors, styles and weaves that feel almost embroidered or tapestry-like with intricate floral motifs.NC based manufacturer, Culp delivers fashion-forward, stylish fabrics with broad appeal for more than 5 decades. Each season they premiers new collections for indoor, outdoor and contract markets, and recently premiering price-valued patterns in a range of colors. Spring influences include an array of greens, neutrals, warm and cozy terra cottas, woven on rich tactile fabrics that ground you in the feel of comfort and luxury. Their “blu- tral” (blue + neutrals), a term coined by SVP, Tammy Buckner, is still a strong and everlasting color palette for Culp. Culp’s Outdoor Performance Collections Livesmart featured throughout their bright and sun-filled showroom is made from solution-dyed yarns, are UV-resistant, stain-resistant, water-repellent, and PFAS-free. They are also easy-to-clean, machine washable, and pet-proof / friendly.New to the scene, Skye Moda, whose tagline “The Skye’s the limit and the plan was never to blend in” premiered an exquisite 150 piece collection of residential textiles in a gorgeous array of colors and patterns. Opening its doors only 8 months ago, its owner and lead textile designer Pegi Claudis’ background in textile design and sales includes spending more than a decade for leading textile manufactures, and having several collections before launching her own company. Skye Moda’s curated collection of mid-priced textiles is stocked locally in High Point, NC and features bold color, lush velvets, intricate plaids, exquisite woven tapestries, beautiful florals, and countless creative creature inspired motifs.Another newcomer in the US market and to ITA's Interwoven show, Rioma is steadily making an impact with high-end decorative fabrics with more than four decades of experience in the European markets. Their avant-garde colorful indoor and outdoor designs manufactured in Spain include solids, textures and jacquards, and deploy eco-friendly practices, and advanced textile technologies, for both residential, contract, and hospitality markets.Patti Frye, Senior Textile Director for Bassett/Lane Venture, shared, “I thought the overall feeling continued moving more to traditional looks. Plenty of florals, plaids of all types and hand-loomed qualities. A variety of textures and a broad range of warm, moody colors were at most places.“Texstyle, an exhibitor coming all the way from Denmark, known for Faux Mohair less than $10, premiered several indoor and outdoor collections, Their Outdoor collection which launched in 2022, offers beautiful fabrics consisting of bouclés, as well as a recycled story, and passes 2,000 hours, or a grade 7-8 for color fastness. 3-5 year warranty. More than 100,000 on the Martindale. Texstyle designed in Denmark, and manufactured in China, has been around since 2001. While a newcomer to Interwoven and the US Markets, the spring show comes on the heels of winning a prestigious Gold Award at the German Design Awards 2025 for Excellent Product Design for their Louis bouclé line. This recognition highlights the brand's shift toward high-performance, sustainable, and eco-friendly circular textiles.High-end textile brand Vanelli, started out in the drapery and bedding industry, and is manufactured and shipped from Turkey with a 6-8 week production timeline. Vanelli's made to order, fashion-forward indoor and outdoor line ranges in material, texture, and price, and has been making huge strides in the luxury residential market for the last 4-5 years. Their outdoor collection features rich textures, bold watercolor patterns. and is durable, fade-proof, UV resistant, water-repellent, stain resistant and environmentally friendly.“What stood out most to me about Interwoven this time around was the intention behind every new introduction. Each collection reflected creativity and a clear vision. While some vendors presented fewer new designs overall, I walked away with a stronger sense of focus and direction from the show.” Hickory Chair, Amanda Stevens, Fabric Merchant, commented.Last but certainly not least, a leader in creativity & collaboration Kornit Digital, known for the lowest MOQ in the industry, their on-demand DTG and Roll-to-Roll printing fabric machines + custom print print-on-demand capabilities. Debuted a new line of denim printed textiles, from plaids, florals to abstract patterns that could be used for apparel, bags, shoes, and upholstery. Further showcasing the endless possibilities for Kornit’s custom printing capabilities, which is able to print on everything from leather to lace.International Textiles Alliance’s Interwoven Textile Fair, will hold their fall show Tuesday, November 17 to Thursday, November 19, 2026 in High Point. Register to join them at https://internationaltextilealliance.org ###

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