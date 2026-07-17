Jennifer Farrell’s Groundbreaking Showhome 'Interconnected Changeable Environments' Hits Mid-Year Reveal

Jennifer Farrell's groundbreaking showhome experience continues to explore how architecture, materials, lighting, furnishings, and wellness shape the future of residential living. Acclaimed Designer & TV Host Jennifer Farrell is sharing with a global audience how the exquisite designs of her showhome project have come to life. Blending contemporary architecture with timeless materials, Indy House established the project's defining philosophy: that beauty, craftsmanship, and adaptability can coexist at every scale. Each of the designed spaces are empowered by StyleRow’s virtual tour & fully shoppable experience. Allowing a global audience to source the furnishings, fixtures, and materials featured throughout the showhome. Jennifer Farrell's debut collection for Global Views makes its first comprehensive residential appearance throughout Interconnected Changeable Environments, showcasing dozens of original furnishings, lighting, mirrors, artwork, rugs, pillows, and accessories.

Interconnected Changeable Environments Explores the Future of Residential Living through Newly Revealed Spaces Redefining the Adaptable Home of the Future.

Interconnected Changeable Environments redefines the adaptable home of the future, through an immersive virtual experience leading up to the grand opening in Southwest France in Spring 2027.” — acclaimed Designer & TV Host Jennifer Farrell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As style icon and tastemaker, Jennifer Farrell is a familiar face to a global audience of design fans and industry professionals alike, who have followed her designs and tv shows for over two decades. Revealing a mid-year milestone for her Destination Design Showhome Experience: Interconnected Changeable Environments , acclaimed Designer & TV Host Jennifer Farrell is sharing with a global audience how the exquisite designs of her showhome project have come to life.“Interconnected Changeable Environments is a global design journey and experience that I’m incredibly proud of, and I can’t wait to share the final reveal with the world.” Jennifer commented, “This showhome project will redefine the adaptable home of the future, through an immersive virtual experience leading up to the grand opening in Southwest France - and I could not be more excited.”Jennifer’s preceding groundbreaking showhome Calibu Vineyard, a 7,300 sq-ft, 19 room estate nested on a private vineyard in the Malibu hills, has been lauded as a game-changing tour-de-force, revolutionizing the concept of experiential marketing and integrated Brand Partnerships. Through the combination of the overwhelming critical praise and success of Calibu Vineyard, Jennifer paved the way for the next evolution of the Design Showhome Experience: Interconnected Changeable Environments. Jennifer's remarkable design vision of the home of tomorrow and her high-concept multi-media venture creates a marriage of high-end design and an ancient-meets-modern aesthetic — blending three historic stone structures into one modern, changeable compound that adapts over time for living well through all stages of life — with self-sustaining adaptable spaces that evolve through time to become a forever home.“Part of the story I want to tell with my Design Showhome Experience: Interconnected Changeable Environments is how the global culture of design is also personal and connected. Bringing the heritage of this ancient property in the South of France into the future with adaptable, changing environments, and the finest of luxury design as the great connector in that global experience – that’s what I.C.E House is about, and what makes our breathtaking location the perfect place to tell that story,” Jennifer shared.Jennifer Farrell’s choice for this showhome project chose the historic Bordeaux estate with a multi-structure space for Interconnected Changeable Environments, because it embodied the very philosophy at the heart of the project: honoring the past while designing for the future. With centuries-old stone farmhouses, a historic windmill, and vineyards stretching beyond the property, the setting offered a rare opportunity to explore how timeless architecture can evolve to support modern living.“As the vision for Interconnected Changeable Environments came to life, I wanted to create a sustainable, adaptable, changeable, multi-structure space that would evolve over time so that you never had to change your home; your home would instead change with you. I came to envision the spaces as more than interconnected but also changeable, so they could disconnect and reconnect as needed. They would be separate environments that could come together in different configurations and for different phases of life,” Jennifer said.Throughout the project, Jennifer Farrell has collaborated with an extraordinary roster of luxury design partners including Global Views, Ferguson Home, Emser Tile, Cosentino, Kalco Lighting, Grohe, Duravit, Signature Hardware, Corston, StyleRow, Litokol, The Tile Doctor and La Cornue, demonstrating how thoughtful collaboration can elevate every aspect of the modern home.Designed for Life Digital ExperienceExpanding the project's global reach, each of the designed spaces are empowered by StyleRow’s virtual tour and fully shoppable experience for Interconnected Changeable Environments, allowing designers and consumers worldwide to explore and source the furnishings, fixtures, and materials featured throughout the Showhome Experience. As the project approaches its grand opening in Spring 2027, virtual reveals of select spaces have given audiences around the world a sneak peek into the designs, brands, and products featured at I.C.E. House.Discover: Indy HouseThe unveiling of Indy House introduced the first completed living environment within Interconnected Changeable Environments, demonstrating how thoughtful design can transform a compact footprint into a sophisticated, highly functional home. Blending contemporary architecture with timeless materials, Indy House established the project's defining philosophy: that beauty, craftsmanship, and adaptability can coexist at every scale.Discover: Extension House Bath SuiteExtension House Bath Suite explores the emotional power of light and materiality, transforming an intimate bath into a restorative sanctuary. Sculptural lighting, layered tile applications, and thoughtfully curated fixtures demonstrate how the atmosphere can become an architectural element in its own right.Discover: Global Views Collection Throughout the ShowhomeJennifer Farrell's debut collection for Global Views makes its first comprehensive residential appearance throughout Interconnected Changeable Environments, showcasing dozens of original furnishings, lighting, mirrors, artwork, rugs, pillows, and accessories. Together, the collection becomes the emotional layer that transforms architecture into deeply personal living environments.Discover: Extension House KitchenThe Extension House Kitchen presents a quieter expression of luxury, where sculptural forms, timeless materials, and architectural restraint create a kitchen designed for gathering, longevity, and everyday living.Discover: Center House Entry & Wine LoungeSet within a restored centuries-old French cattle barn, the Center House Entry & Wine Lounge introduces visitors to the project's defining design philosophy—where historic architecture meets contemporary craftsmanship through dramatic lighting, curated furnishings, and timeless materiality.“Stay tuned for additional reveals! There is no better way to share that journey, than in an elevated, detailed and very visual way - which will allow people from all over the globe to explore the design, the products, the materials, and even download the marketing materials for Interconnected Changeable Environments,” Jennifer shares.Jennifer Farrell’s Interconnected Changeable Environments grand opening is anticipated for May of 2027 in the Bordeaux region of France. To learn more about the VIP Reveal Party, visit: icehousebyjenniferfarrell.com. Sign up to be in the know, for exciting updates about Interconnected Changeable Environments by Jennifer Farrell. Registered guests will join the journey of this unparalleled multi-media experience, with access to this one of a kind tour-de-force showhome project. Gain exclusive access to room reveals, designer insights from Jennifer, product previews, and more. Guests who subscribe for updates will be entered to win a grand prize drawing for an exclusive destination package to the VIP Reveal Party in 2027, with travel, accommodations, and ticket to the A-List event in the exquisite Bordeaux wine region of France.Interested in participating as a Brand Partner? Interconnected Changeable Environments, a showhome by Jennifer Farrell, collaborates with the finest in luxury brands, organically infused into the estate through the vision of industry leader Jennifer Farrell. Contact our Team to discover the possibilities for engagement in this US Architecture & Design multi-media marketing and promotional experience. Schedule an Appointment via email at- info@icehousebyjenniferfarrell.com.About Jennifer Farrell:Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer became nationally known for hosting the long-running series Find & Design, and currently hosts Million Dollar House Hunters and Most Amazing Homes. Named Design Visionary 2020, Jennifer’s product designs have won myriad awards, most notably as 2023 Top Flooring Product in Tile & Stone. She has received numerous awards from NKBA and ASID; was recently honored as Best of Design by Interiors California; and is the recipient of the prestigious ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design. Her iconic work has been featured in dozens of publications, including Luxe Magazine, Interiors California, Dwell, Mountain Living, Redbook, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, House & Garden, Designers Today, Ventura Blvd., FCW, and Sunset. She has teamed with some of the finest luxury brands in all sectors for her celebrated product designs, including her Livable Luxury Tile Collection for Emser Tile. Her newest collaboration, Jennifer Farrell for Global Views, is a multi-category world of furniture, lighting, rugs, art and décor that unveils in 2025 and 2026. Jennifer’s long career as a television host and designer spans dozens of popular shows, including Home Made Simple, Find Me a Vacation Home, Behind the Gates, Holiday Dream Home, Home & Family, Fox & Friends Weekend, Merge, Renovate My Family, My Celebrity Home, and more. As a nationally recognized design expert and a leading influencer in the A+D community, Jennifer is a keynote presenter and speaker for building and design industry trade events across the country. For brand/product collaborations, press, or television/public appearances please inquire follow this link to Book now: https://jenniferfarrelldesigns.com/book-now/

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