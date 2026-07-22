Armen Living’s new Solara Collection is Creating the Vibe for the Ultimate Outdoor Kitchen

Each piece in Armen Living's Solara Modular Kitchen Collection creates limitless possibilities for customizing the ultimate outdoor kitchen. The Solara Collection includes fully ventilated cabinet bases, made from Solid Kiln dried Eucalyptus Wood in a Natural finish. Paired with a durable Superstone Top in Dune Beige. Premiering July 26-30 at Las Vegas Market in showroom B762 the Solara Collection adds a Kitchen Island & Bar, and coordinating stools,nand a Wine / Beverage Cooler Unit. Alongside Armen Living’s award-winning outdoor collections, their Vegas showroom #B762 will feature sister company Uwharrie Outdoor Living (pronounced you-WAH-ree). Armen Living “Furniture for Contemporary Lifestyles” and Uwharrie Outdoor Living "A Lifestyle for a Lifetime". Two Brands Building upon its legendary 40+ year Company histories as Modern-day Furniture Designers and Manufacturers.

Armen Living’s Solara collection includes a variety of outdoor kitchen furniture, including bar, island, and cabinet pieces in any configuration you desire.

Our new Solara Modular Kitchen Collection creates the perfect outdoor entertaining space at a price that people can afford. Connecting indoors + outdoors and a seamless living continuum.” — Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development, Armen Living

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California based contemporary home furnishings brand, Armen Living is “Creating the Vibe" for Luxury Living with a New Modular Outdoor Kitchen Collection.“As the outdoor category continues to grow exponentially across the globe, my goal in designing our new Modular Kitchen Collection was to create the perfect outdoor entertaining space at a price that people can afford.” Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development at Armen Living. “The dominant trend outdoors treats a fully functional footprint as an extension of the home. The Solara connects indoors and outdoors by creating an extension of your kitchen and living spaces as a unified stylistic canvas and a seamless living continuum with all the functionality needed to entertain family and friends.”Each piece in Armen Living's Solara Modular Kitchen Collection creates limitless possibilities for customizing the ultimate outdoor kitchen. Designed with a fully ventilated construction to each of the cabinet bases, made from Solid Kiln dried Eucalyptus Wood in a Natural finish, paired with a durable Superstone Top in Dune Beige. The Solara Collection includes an Island Storage Unit featuring an Umbrella Hole and Space for Cooler Insert, Open Island including Magnetic Catches & Pivot Hinges, Double Door Storage Unit with Stainless Steel Drawer Glides, Single Door Storage Unit with Magnetic Catches & Pivot Hinges, and a Corner Unit to aid in creating an enclosed kitchen or entertaining space.Holly explains, “In the process of developing functional outdoor living pieces, the Solara’s design concept began with flexibility in mind. Designing an outdoor kitchen that could grow and change over time, regardless of how much space you have outdoors. The result is a modular solution that is perfect for creating the vibe, and that can be personalized into any confirmation you desire.”Premiering at the Summer Las Vegas Market July 26-30, 2026, in Armen Living’s showroom #B762 their Solara Collection adds a beautiful Kitchen Island and Island Bar, designed with coordinating Solara Barstools. Solara Barstools are made from the same solid Eucalyptus Wood in natural finish, and are paired with a light Brown - 100% Olefin Outdoor Fabric, sold in a 2pc/box set. A knotable mention from the Solara Collection is the Wine / Beverage Cooler Unit. This is a convertible cabinet that fits a standard outdoor beverage or wine fridge and features a removable interior shelves, which creates space for a small fridge (sold separately).Alongside Armen Living’s award-winning outdoor collections, their Vegas showroom #B762 will feature sister company Uwharrie Outdoor Living (pronounced you-WAH-ree). Armen Living acquired the Made in America Adirondack-style Outdoor Furniture brand Uwharrie Chair Company in December 2025, and has worked to rebrand the company name, while elevating their marketing, investing in new photography, and creating a brand new website. Uwharrie Outdoor Living Collection’s are custom made, to order, and are handcrafted to each client’s exact specifications. Their unique outdoor furniture combines classic American styling with extraordinary comfort and character and is filled with colorful options, from adirondack style outdoor chairs and its accompanying pieces, which are available in a variety of styles including traditional, transitional to contemporary designs. Warranted for life and handmade by artisans in High Point, North Carolina, for outdoor enthusiasts from all walks of life and finished to provide long-lasting comfort, and character for any outdoor environment.“The response from our sales team has been beyond exciting. As designers, our Top 100 and Independent Retailer accounts are falling in love with the bespoke custom designs from Uwharrie's Outdoor Collections, which combine the value of domestic manufacturing with the highest quality and bench-made craftsmanship.” Reb Nicholson, National Sales Manager, commented, "Las Vegas is a great venue for introducing Uwharrie Outdoor Living to a wide range of wholesale buyers—from high-end luxury designers and hospitality brands to commercial property owners and operators of vacation rentals, Airbnbs, and VRBO properties across the Western states. We look forward to meeting with market attendees and offering them a tour of both our brands in our 8,000-square-foot showroom, #B762."Uwharrie Outdoor Living will be on display alongside our Armen Living’s indoor and outdoor collections at Las Vegas Market, starting Friday, July 24 - Wednesday, July 29 at World Market Center, Bldg B, space B762. To book an appointment, and to learn about market specials, exclusive deals and extended terms, contact National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, by phone; (336) 688-7918 or email; Reb@armenliving.com.Armen LivingStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving.comAbout Uwharrie Outdoor LivingJust south of the nation's furniture capital, High Point, North Carolina, a small rocky stream meanders through the quiet, rolling countryside. It flows by old farmsteads and new neighborhoods, dead gold mines and living forests, eventually becoming the Uwharrie River (pronounced you-WAH-ree). Ultimately, the water reaches the Uwharrie Mountains, a small range occupied centuries ago by Native Americans DeSoto called the Suala. The name "Uwharrie'' is attributed to them, a conclusion supported by references in John Lawson's 1701 journal documenting a visit to "Heighwarrie''. Today the Uwharrie Mountains and Uwharrie National Forest are known for their abundance of wildlife, deep recreational lakes, and peaceful, natural beauty. The name is synonymous with rustic charm and relaxation. Providing our customers with a lifestyle for a lifetime, perhaps the best description of the Original Uwharrie Chair. UwharrieOutdoorLiving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.